LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 07: The Alcatel CareTime kid's smartwatch, which equip with its own SIM card for children to call for help with the five pre-set numbers their parents approve and a GPS tracker that allows parents to set safety boundary on Google Map and get alert if their kids exit that area, is on display at CES 2016 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 7, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 9 and features 3,600 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 150,000 attendees. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

© Alex Wong/Getty Images