Hello, I'm "Jochen Wegner." Would you like to debate with me? I'm "male," a "journalist" by occupation, and I like to spend my free time "sitting on the couch." I can be recognized by my "1.91-meter height, glasses, graying hair." I am a fan of "Japanese food."

With these quickly thrown together details, I registered in early May for ZEIT ONLINE's "Germany Talks" event. Our idea was to bring together pairs of people who didn't already know each other and who held opposing political views for face-to-face debates all across Germany. The discussions took place on Sunday, June 18, at 3 p.m.

I was the first test user and was only supposed to check whether our hastily assembled registration system actually worked. Over the next five weeks, though, 12,000 people eager to take part in such a discussion ultimately registered – and I began taking my own dummy registration more seriously than planned. I absolutely wanted to be a part of it. In addition to the questions about my personal details, I had also answered five political questions as part of the registration:

Has Germany accepted too many refugees? (No.)

Should Germany abandon the euro and return to the deutsche mark? (No.)

Is the West treating Russia fairly? (Yes.)

Was abandoning nuclear energy the right move? (Yes.)

Should homosexual couples be allowed to marry? (Yes.)

It took our algorithm 30 minutes to search through the 12,000 sets of data and match me up with my perfect debate partner. "Hello. May we introduce you to someone?" read the resulting email from ZEIT ONLINE. "Mirko," a "male," who works as a "machinery and plant operator" and likes to spend his free time "cooking, entertaining his child and playing computer games." He can be recognized by his "6mm septum" (a thick nose ring) and has a penchant for "corny jokes."

Germany Talks The idea The idea behind "Germany Talks" is that personal dialogue is the best way to prevent society from dividing into hermetically sealed filter bubbles. At the beginning of May, we asked our readers to answer five questions. If they were willing to provide their postal codes, we promised to match them up with someone near them who held opposing views and who was also interested in participating in a debate. How we did it Over 12,000 ZEIT ONLINE readers registered to participate. We succeeded in pairing around 5,500 of them once we elminated those people living outside of Germany and those who did not provide a mobile phone number or send back a confirmation text to us. We were unable to find matches for the others. There were two criteria for finding matches: The two should have the most divergent opinions possible and they had to live less than 20 kilometers apart from each other. Of the 2,700 matches, around 1,100 of them answered at least two questions differently. More than 600 twosomes ultimately agreed to meet up for a discussion.

My Life Is a Filter Bubble

If participant Mirko wasn't the invention of a prankster, then the algorithm worked even better than we had hoped. The software was supposed to introduce me to a person in my neighborhood who was as different from me as possible. Mirko didn't just hold different opinions than me on three of the five questions: refugees, Russia and nuclear power. The additional information he provided made it clear that he was likely also quite different from all the other people I knew in our area.

I, at least, had never met a "plant operator" – what exactly does that entail? – with a "septum" – what does that look like again? – in my neighborhood of Prenzlauer Berg, Berlin's liberal, white-collar district. Nor had I met anyone there who supports nuclear engery, is a fan of Putin or is opposed to refugees. People here vote for the Green Party or some shade of red, either the center-left Social Democrats or, even redder, the Left Party, which is partially rooted in the former East German Communist Party. They tend to be film directors, models, consultants, architects or journalists, and many have moved to Berlin from Swabia in Southern Germany, a region whose transplants have become, fairly or not, synonymous with the neighborhood's gentrification. (I'm a journalist, born in the Baden region, which is next door to Swabia, and I first came to Berlin six years ago.) They take their children by bike to the "Waldkindergarten" outdoor preschools and meet up at the Italian restaurant on the corner, at the organic grocery store, at the American coffee roaster in the mornings and, in the evenings, at the convenience store that sells truffle chips and red wine for 18 euros. My life is a filter bubble. There is no Mirko here.