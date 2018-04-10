Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch

Has Germany taken in too many refugees? For four weeks, we posed this question to ZEIT ONLINE readers, along with four other yes-or-no questions (for example, "Is the West treating Russia fairly?"), before then inviting them to meet someone in their region who answered totally differently. More than 12,000 readers registered for the Germany Talks ("Deutschland spricht") event, and about 600 pairs met up on June 18 (you can read more about how we did this here). We launched Germany Talks with the aim of restarting the discussion between people holding different political beliefs. Did it succeed? By the afternoon of June 18, more than 100 emails from participants had arrived in our in-boxes. Here are some of the first reactions.

Thomas and Mr. B. met in Lünen near Dortmund, for example, for what appears to have been a pleasant experience:

Mr. B. arrived at our home punctually at 3 p.m. He came armed with a bottle of wine, which was totally unnecessary. We sat in the backyard, in wonderful weather, where we were able to quickly discover our mutual love of crumb cake.

After a discussion about Germany's planned phaseout of nuclear power and the refugee situation, the subject changed to Russia:

I was impressed by my conversation partner's knowledge of Russia and its history and by the fact that he apparently had family ties to the country. With a background like that – which goes far beyond what I, as a normal consumer of the media available here, glean from the news – it makes sense that he holds other opinions.

"We weren't that far apart from each other" is one of the most common reactions we have received so far. Sometimes, this was because the two people only disagreed about one or two questions. But often the conversation itself seemed to reveal that the differences were more minor than initially expected.

Like with Anna Veronika and Marko:

Anna Veronika and Marko © privat

We met in Leipzig's riverside forest in gorgeous summer weather. We're both scientists and we are both family focused. We realized that we shared many opinions when we disassembled the very broadly posed controversial questions into more nuanced smaller ones and then discussed them.

Joris and his conversation partner had a similar experience:

One could answer the question of "Has Germany taken in too many refugees?" with a "no" in the belief that there should be an upper limit, or with a "yes" in the belief that there are too many refugees because too little is being done to combat the reasons for their flight. Or both could argue for the same approach, of taking in potentially all refugees while also working to combat the root causes in an efficient and resolute manner.

Thorsten was especially excited about his meeting with Michael in Dresden, a city that has been home to the tensest debates over immigration and refugees in the last few years:

What did we both learn this evening? That the art of success for these kinds of things hinges on the ability to see things from a different perspective. To understand how the other person evaluates things, without immediately cutting them down – that's something we can be proud of and maintain as a wonderful bit of civilizational progress that we should continue to develop.

Thorsten and Michael © privat

One must also remain conscious of the fact there is not a single truth or a single belief. Life isn't binary, it doesn't know any ones and zeros or black and white. There are lots of gray areas and lots of "it depends." Despite digitalization, life itself is fortunately still analog.

In the end, we figured out that there isn't so much that separates us, and we simply need to speak with one another.

Julian and Bernd met in a Hamburg park for "beer and a spat," although the latter never happened.

What did we want to argue about? Refugees and the unfair treatment of Russia. What have we learned? That it helps to live and let live. Listening, reaching out to each other, asking follow-up questions and having enough time helps. We took four and a half hours. Sitting eye to eye improves the odds of having a reasonable debate. We could already tell from our preliminary emails that we wouldn't behave like trolls. Besides, there would be beer and respect, ha ha.

Julian and Bernd © privat

How did we do it? We clarified terminology, analyzed our claims and discovered that our differences really weren't all that great. We both admitted to each other when we felt we had moved beyond facts and were basing things on our feelings. The radical theories dissolved the more you dissected them, or they could be disassembled into acceptable assertions.

So, what was missing? The spat. What came out of it? The world now boasts one less "Nazi" and one less "do-gooder." That's something.

The subject of Russia also couldn't keep Ute and Johannes from having a good debate:

Johannes and Ute © privat

We met at 2:30 p.m. and had a spirited two-hour debate about all the political subjects we could think of. When it came to the yes-or-no question about Russia policies, we found the middle ground, albeit with a tendency to have different opinions when it came down to the details. The bottom line is this: We thought the project was brave and exciting, and we were happy that the meeting worked out. It truly enriched our everyday lives – it awakened our sense of civic identity.

Iris met Annette in an ice cream parlor in Rastatt, a town near Baden-Baden. "It was amusing," she writes.

The longer we chatted, the fewer different opinions came up. It's an experience I have had on multiple occasions. At first, we need to differentiate ourselves, and believe we are very different from one another. But when you sit down together and explore the subject and listen closely to what the other person is saying, you notice that the differences aren't so great after all.