BERLIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 13: People relax on the banks of the Spree river on a warm summer evening on August 13, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. While fall and winter in Berlin are usually grey and dreary, summer ushers in a rich outdoor life of parks, street cafes, river life and long daylight hours that draw Berliners out of their abodes. Berlin, with its rich political history and artsy, counter-culture vibe, has become among Europe's top tourist destinations. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

© Sean Gallup/Getty Images