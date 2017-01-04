Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch

Thus far, only one argument has been made in favor of the exceptional approach taken on new year’s eve to unaccompanied North African men at Cologne’s central train station. The assertion: It worked.

The argument has been made by politicians and journalists -- but also by many others in Germany who are using the hashtag #nafri (an abbreviation for North Africans) to mark their critiques of the left wing and liberals, who they accuse of valuing political correctness over public safety and, as such, of driving additional voters into the arms of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party with their wide-eyed narrow-mindedness.

It is, to be frank, a rather thin argument, backed by strident masses who are uninterested in expert analysis and nuance, insisting instead on obedient compliance in the face of the enemy. Those who don't support the Cologne police, they say, are ignoring reality and placing their own ideology over the inviolability of our women. They are against the Cologne police.

There is no question that what happened at the Cologne train station last new year's, when dozens of women were sexually assaulted by largely North African perpetrators, cannot be allowed to repeat. And without deeper examination, it would be frivolous to try to judge what was absolutely necessary on the night in question to ensure that it didn’t happen. Nevertheless, the question regarding the means deployed is neither ideological nor leftist. On the contrary: In a world where an increasing number of people in power are confusing democracy with the tyranny of the majority, it is a question affecting all of us.

Every single one of us is at times part of a minority. Whether we are visiting a stadium for a sporting event, gay, a resident of the state of Saxony, a homeowner, a dog owner or an inheritor -- all of us are dependent on the majority not issuing sweeping judgments against the group we belong to or seeking to repress it.

And yet that’s precisely what Cologne police did on new year’s eve. Commensurability also applies to the fight against crime. Otherwise, you could simply ban fan blocks inside football stadiums to ensure there would be no incidents. Or you could set up roadblocks across the state of Saxony to prevent racist attacks.

North Africans in Cologne The Background Actions by Cologne police on new year's eve have sparked a national debate over the use of racial profiling in Germany. On Dec. 31, police deployed a new security plan that involved controversial checks of men who looked "North African." Police set up checkpoints and, according to their own tweet, screened hundreds of North Africans. But the police tactics have drawn widespread outrage, as has their use of the term "Nafris," an abbreviation for North Africans which some have described as "very ugly." 2015/16 The German government has praised the police operation, saying it prevented a repeat of new year's eve events in 2015, which, coming at the end of a year which saw Germany take in hundreds of thousands of refugees, generated headlines around the world. That evening, groups of largely North African men committed 1,527 crimes, including 626 sex crimes, against 1,128 victims, mostly women. Ultimately, investigations were conducted into 153 suspects, who included 149 foreigners, among them 68 asylum-seekers. The subsequent debate deeply polarized Germany. 2016/17 This year, Cologne police deployed 1,700 police officers in order to ensure safety, around 10 times as many as had been on duty one year ago. By their own account, police encircled hundreds of North Africans or prevented them from entering the central station area altogether. Police made a total of 92 arrests.

But that isn’t happening because the price of doing so is too high. Without fans, football would no longer be football. And who knows what Saxons would do if they constantly had to present their IDs when going out to buy bread.

The German Constitution, Article 3

More important is the fact that collective imputation violates the spirit of democracy. It places greater importance on a person's group affiliation than on their own personalities. It denies the assumption that all people are independent beings who transcend their backgrounds or group membership.