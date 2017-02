United States Vice President Mike Pence talks with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer as President Donald Trump speaks with President of Russia, Vladimir Putin on the telephone in the Oval Office on January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC, The call was one of five calls with foreign leaders scheduled for Saturday. White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn were also in the room. Credit: Pete Marovich / Pool via CNP / MediaPunch/IPX

