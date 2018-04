.@GStephanopoulos: "Is Donald Trump unfit to be president?"

@Comey: "Yes, but not in the way I often hear people talk about it...I don't think he's medically unfit to be president. I think he's morally unfit to be president." https://t.co/nzGYlTmLXf #Comey pic.twitter.com/4eag9flFZ2