A worker removes a chair at the German lower house of parliament Bundestag during preparation works for the upcoming festivities to celebrate 50 years of the Elysee Treaty in Berlin January 18, 2013. Next week Germany and France hold festivities to celebrate 50 years of the Elysee Treaty of friendship between the two countries, with Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meeting French and German students at the chancellor's office. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS) - GM1E91I1O1R01

© Tobias Schwarz/Reuters