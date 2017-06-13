Menu Schließen

Großbritannien"Liebe Theresa May, was stimmt mit Ihnen nicht?"

Wir haben in London und Glasgow Menschen vor der Parlamentswahl gefragt, was sie der Premierministerin gern sagen würden.
Von und
29 Kommentare
Verlagsangebot

Der Präsident der Reichen

Er gibt vor, die Interessen der kleinen Leute zu vertreten. Doch Donald Trump macht, was ihm einige Milliardäre einflüstern. Nicht nur der Klimaausstieg ist ihr Werk. Jetzt in der neuen ZEIT.

Hier lesen
29 Kommentare Seite 1 von 4 Kommentieren
Sortierung Neueste zuerst Leserempfehlung Nur Leserempfehlungen
M.Aurelius
#3  —  vor 6 Tagen

The situation has changed. Up to the attacks our British colleagues and friends and us were heavily joking about the stupid Brexit, the silly consequences and the political protagonists asking for trouble. Now there is an uneasy silence and bitter sobs on this "sad, sad story". But again it has reinforced not only the impression that Britain is an inseparable part of Europe regardless what people or populists say.

Gekürzt. Bitte verzichten Sie auf überzogene Polemik. Danke, die Redaktion/fb

Antworten Antworten Melden Melden Empfehlen Empfehlen