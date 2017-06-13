Großbritannien: "Liebe Theresa May, was stimmt mit Ihnen nicht?"
Wir haben in London und Glasgow Menschen vor der Parlamentswahl gefragt, was sie der Premierministerin gern sagen würden.
Kommentare
I am feeling just like all these very sympathetic people.
We are all one Europe and every day you destroy this idea.
My heart is broken. But you have such a strong ego that you do not want to recognize that you are wrong .you do not understand the situation of migrants.
Ganz interessant, aber warum so kurz? Nicht mal zwei Minuten, und dafür extra in zwei Länder gereist.
The situation has changed. Up to the attacks our British colleagues and friends and us were heavily joking about the stupid Brexit, the silly consequences and the political protagonists asking for trouble. Now there is an uneasy silence and bitter sobs on this "sad, sad story". But again it has reinforced not only the impression that Britain is an inseparable part of Europe regardless what people or populists say.
Gekürzt. Bitte verzichten Sie auf überzogene Polemik. Danke, die Redaktion/fb
Von Theresa May bleibt nur ein einziges, fürchterliches Bild in Erinnerung: Wie sie mit Donald Trump Händchen hielt. Damit hat sie sich für immer abqualifiziert.