Parlamentswahl: "Liebe Theresa May, was stimmt mit Ihnen nicht?"
Am Donnerstag wird in Großbritannien ein neues Parlament gewählt. Wir haben in London und Glasgow Menschen gefragt, was sie der Premierministerin gern sagen würden.
Lernen Sie DIE ZEIT 4 Wochen lang im Digital-Paket zum Probepreis kennen.Hier testen
Kommentare
I am feeling just like all these very sympathetic people.
We are all one Europe and every day you destroy this idea.
My heart is broken. But you have such a strong ego that you do not want to recognize that you are wrong .you do not understand the situation of migrants.
Ganz interessant, aber warum so kurz? Nicht mal zwei Minuten, und dafür extra in zwei Länder gereist.