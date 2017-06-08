Die deutsche Fassung dieser Grafik finden Sie hier



In the beginning, there was a trick. Or, to be more precise, there were several tricks. Banks, stockbrokers and lawyers spent years ensuring that shareholders were refunded money they weren't owed. In particularly egregious cases, they received several refunds on taxes that were only paid once. In industry jargon, the dividend-stripping schemes are known as cum-cum and cum-ex, and according to reporting by ZEIT ONLINE, ZEIT and German public broadcaster ARD, they resulted in the German state losing a vast amount of money.

Total amount lost by the state due to the tricks: at least € 3100000000 (31.8 billion)

Of that, damages resulting from legally disputed tax tricks (cum-cum): at least € 24 . 6

bil. Of that, total lost by way of probable organized crime (cum-ex): at least € 7 . 2

bil.

Number of people thus far convicted: 0

Individual banks and funds have likewise shorted the state billions of euros. To do so, they engaged in circular trading, repeatedly claiming tax refunds from state coffers.

Total amount of refunds claimed by a single American pension fund from the German state on the basis of repeatedly issued tax credits: € 53882080 . 94

Number of beneficiaries of this pension fund: 1

Amount spent by the fund on short-term German stocks: € 6400000000 (6.4 billion)

Number of credits issued to a tax cheat for a tax sum that was only paid once: Up to 10

Experts have long been aware of the tricks, and there were warnings.

1992 was the year in which State Commissioner August Schäfer first warned of such deals. 2012 was the year in which lawmakers first made cum-ex deals illegal.

Number of whistleblowers who warned of criminal activity during that time period: 5

Many large banks likewise earned money from the deals.

Number of German banks that participated in the presumably illegal deals: 40 Banks and funds around the world alleged to have taken part in these activities: more than 100

Amount of money that 7 banks and funds have thus far paid back: about 1000000000 € (1 billion)

Number of suspicious cases identified by the Federal Central Tax Office: 100

Number of finance ministers who could have put a stop to the tax theft during their tenures: 4 Theo Waigel (Christian Social Union), Oskar Lafontaine (Social Democratic Party), Hans Eichel (SPD), Peer Steinbrück (SPD)

What the state could have done with €31.8 billion:

© Sean Gallup/Getty Images Covered the costs of the refugees who came to Germany over more than one year. The German federal government will spend €21.3 billion on refugees in 2017. © Miguel Villagran/Getty Images Doubled payments to Hartz IV welfare recipients for a year. In 2016, the state spent around €34 billion on providing basic financial security to those on welfare, roughly the same amount lost to the tax tricks. © Volker Hartmann/Getty Images Built 1,200 kilometers of highways.