A picture taken on August 1, 2017 in Putten, shows eggs at a poultry farm. The farm has been shut down by the Dutch food and product safety board NVWA after fipronil was found in samples of eggs. The chemical is classed as a moderately hazardous pesticide by the World Health Organisation. In the Netherlands it is banned in the poultry sector. / AFP PHOTO / ANP / Robin van Lonkhuijsen / Netherlands OUT (Photo credit should read ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

© Robin Van Lonkhuijsen/AFP/Getty Images