When a village is born in the Holy Land today, it takes just one day. Recently, on a sunny February morning, dozens of low-loaders plowed across a narrow, dusty road through biblical nowhere. To the left and right there were barren hills, above a big sky. Were it not for the rumble of engines, it would have been peacefully quiet. Each vehicle carried half a prefabricated house, as big as a shipping container and bright white.

At the foot of a hill, the trucks turned into a makeshift road. A hundred yards further on was a neon-yellow crane, which took the house halves one after the other from the loading area and placed them on the ground neatly at a distance of 20 meters from one another. That same evening, 36 houses were basking in the setting sun where before there had only been brown earth and gray rock - alien and possessive like a camp on the moon.

The name of the new settlement is Amichai, "my people live". Soon the first Jewish families will move in and give the eternal conflict another reason to continue. Perhaps the inhabitants of Amichai will build a fence or train dogs as have other pioneers in the area because the thin walls of their instant houses protect them from wind and rain but not from suicide bombers. Later they will probably replace the containers with stone houses, open a synagogue and shops, pave roads and plant trees. Other families will follow, and eventually the village of Amichai will grow into a city – beautiful and self-evident, as if it had always been there.

This is the way it happened in Ofra, a little further west, today a tidy little town with red-tiled roofs.

This is the way it happened in Ariel, further north, today a city with palm avenues.

This is the way it happened in Tel Aviv too, on the Mediterranean Sea, today a metropolis with glittering towers and glamorous boutiques.

What Amichai, 50 kilometers north of Jerusalem in the middle of the West Bank, is waiting for, that has already happened in thousands of places across country. If one dissects the modern history of Israel into small parts and looks at each village, each city for itself, then a pattern emerges unchanged in 120 years: a few pioneers want to settle on a piece of land that doesn’t belong to them. Somebody always has something against it. Not infrequently someone powerful, often a government. Yet with amazing regularity the settlers prevail.

When the Ottoman Empire ruled Palestine at the beginning of the 20th century, a few Jewish pioneers braved it to build farms.

When the British took power after World War I, the settlers brought hundreds of thousands of Jews into the country, partly in the face of direct British resistance, and turned their villages into modern cities.

In the 1970s, after this country was long called Israel again, radical religious people built houses in the West Bank – against the will of their own government – that have now also become cities.

Now this story will repeat itself in Amichai. For years, several dozen Jews wanted to found this village on Palestinian land. The U.S., Germany, and other Western powers tried to prevent it by putting pressure on Israel. Now, Amichai is being built.

How can it be that a small group of settlers always wins against the world’s most powerful? How can it be that here where the actual David once overpowered the actual Goliath his proverbial successors have become serial winners?

Of course, it's no coincidence. The victories of the settlers are the result of a political principle that has never been explicitly written down, nor adopted at any congress, nor even strategically conceived. At historical distance, however, it shows itself as clearly as the white silhouette of Amichai at dusk.

You could call it the Arthur Ruppin Principle.

Israel is celebrating its founding 70 years ago. That's why there's a lot of talk about Theodor Herzl these days. At a ceremony next week, fireworks will be set off over his grave in West Jerusalem..

Herzl in fact had little to do with the actual founding of the state. He died half a century earlier in the summer of 1904. Nevertheless, he is considered the father of Zionism, the Jewish national movement. In fact, he succeeded in inspiring Jews around the world with an idea that had hitherto only interested Jewish intellectuals. The Jews, he argued, should again have their own state: after two millennia of exile in which they were ostracized, persecuted, and murdered, during which anti-Semitism constantly re-invented itself without ever disappearing, when being hated was part of Jewish life as was the fading memory of the old homeland of Israel. After this era of suffering, the Jews should again have their own state, in which they could come to rest. Preferably where they had already had a home. This was Theodor Herzl's dream written in his book Der Judenstaat.