Wenn man die amerikanische Praxis im Umgang mit Mördern kritisieren möchte, dann im Hinblick darauf, daß zwischen Verurteilung und Exekution häufig etliche Jahre liegen! Eine zeitnahe Abfolge wäre gerechter. Zur Vermeidung von Hinrichtungen, bei denen die Schuld des Täters nicht zweifelsfrei erwiesen ist, wäre eine lebenslängliche Zeitstrafe geboten. Hinweis: Aus medizinischer Sicht gibt es neben den bekannten praktizierten Methoden noch andere Varianten, die das schmerzfreie Ableben eines Mörders ermöglichen würden. Die Qualen der Opfer bleiben ohnehin ungesühnt.

Es mag zutreffen, daß die Androhung der Todesstrafe den Mörder nicht abschreckt, aber die Vollstreckung der Todesstrafe sorgt auf jeden Fall dafür, daß kein Mörder - wie in Deutschland geschehen - das Gefängnis verläßt und erneut mordet - und das sind wir den (potentiellen) Opfern schuldig.

Harald Harlass, Einbeck

The Arizona Republic, one of the newspapers in Phoenix, Arizona, printed a translated editorial from DIE ZEIT concerning the use of capital punishment in the United States.

The German people should know that not all Americans are in favor of the death penalty. There are thousands of American citizens who believe that it is immoral to "kill people who kill people to show that killing people is wrong". Unfortunately, we are in the minority.

The majority of Americans, and their politicians, refuse to realize that the death penalty is not an appropriate method of punishment that is accepted by the civilized nations of the world. I cannot explain to the citizens of your country why the majority of Americans feel this way no more than I could explain this sorry belief to my own children.

Although I am ashamed each time a death sentence is carried out in the United States, the executions only firm my resolve to use the tools inherent in our form of government to help bring the United States into the 21st century.