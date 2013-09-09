Bonita - Gefühl für Mode GmbH &
Co.KG
Personalabteilung, Maria M. Müller
Kesseldorfer Rott 39
46499 Hamminkeln
Tel.: 028 52 / 95 01 49
Fax: 028 52 / 95 01 01
http://www.bonita.de
mailto:hostmaster@bonita.de
Hugo Boss AG
Praktika und Diplomarbeiten:
Personalabteilung Anne Loftesnes
Dieselstrasse 12
72555 Metzingen
Tel.: 071 23 / 94 -22 50
mailto:anne_lofttesnes@hugoboss.com
Trainee: Martina Reitmeier
Tel.: 071 23 / 94 -25 76
mailto:martina_reitmeier@hugoboss.com
http://www.hugoboss.com
http://www.wordslam.hugo.com
http://www.hugo.com
E. Breuninger GmbH & Co. KG
Praktika und Diplomarbeiten:
Frau Herrmann
Personalabteilung
Postfach 10 07 61
70006 Stuttgart
Tel.: 07 11 / 211 -14 37
Berufseinsteiger:
Frau Sabine Sonn
Leitung Bildungs- und Beratungsservice
Postfach 100761
70006 Stuttgart
Tel.: 07 11 / 211 -16 08
mailto:sabine.sonn@breuninger.de
http://www.breuninger.de
http://www.breuninger.de/karriere/karriere.html
Kaufring AG
Kieshecker Weg 100
40468 Düsseldorf
Tel.: 02 11 / 42 42 -0
Thomas Geilhardt
Tel.: 02 21 / 42 42 -30 44
mailto:personalmarketing@kaufring.de
http://www.kaufring.de
Otto Versand
Praktika: Personalmarketing und
Nachwuchskräfteentwicklung
Katja Seeger
22172 Hamburg
Tel.: 040 / 64 61 -13 92
Diplomarbeiten:
Personalmarketing
Arne Herbst
22172 Hamburg
Tel.: 040 / 64 61 -81 17
mailto:job@otto.de
http://www.otto.de/job/
Peek & Cloppenburg
Zentralverwaltung
Berliner Allee 2
40212 Düsseldorf
Tel.: 02 11 / 36 62 -0
Ralph Möller (betreut Hochschulabsolventen)
Tel.: 02 11 / 36 62 -7 77
http://www.peekundcloppenburg.de
Quelle Aktiengesellschaft
Hornschachpromenade 11-13
90762 Fürth
Tel.: 09 11 / 14 -0
Pia Geffert
Tel.: 09 11 / 14 -22 76 0
E-Mail: personalentwicklung.personal@quelle.de
http://www.quelle.de