We’re in the courtyard of the hotel Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. Cool breezes cut through the warm air. Lord, is it nice here. Werner Herzog, 70, is Germany’s most famous living director and perhaps the best-known German artist abroad (in 2009 Time included him in its list of "100 Most Influential People in the World"). He looks like a sociology teacher, wearing a brown Woolrich zip sweater and tousled hair. Ages ago, he appeared on the scene as a leader of the New German Cinema with Volker Schlöndorff, Wim Wenders and Alexander Kluge. His truly mystical early works – "Aguirre, Wrath of God" (1972), "Fitzcarraldo" (1982), "Cobra Verde" (1987) – were always better received outside Germany. His latest films – "Grizzly Man," "Bad Lieutenant," "The Cave of Forgotten Dreams," "Death Row" – made hardly any impact in Germany.

Herzog’s vanishing act in Germany has contrasted with an opposite trajectory in the U.S., where his career has taken off, especially in the past ten years. The word is that, like Quentin Tarantino, he can personally pick his actors – everyone wants to work with him. The young and hip venerate his work to an extent that’s almost annoying. Last year, people stood in lines stretching for blocks to see his installation at New York’s Whitney Museum. A few months later, at the Volksbühne theater in Berlin, Herzog gave a reading of his memoir, "Conquest of the Useless." The room was filled with French film students, Danish architects and New York artists, none of whom understood a word he said and yet listened, enraptured. Most recently, Herzog has launched a career as a Hollywood actor. In "Jack Reacher" he can be seen as a psychopath playing opposite Tom Cruise.

As an interview partner, Werner Herzog has a reputation for being severe, ill tempered and hard to handle. By phone, he asked to have the interview moved up an hour, to 10 AM. He had returned to the U.S. the previous day, after a trip to Italy and Morocco, and said he had to work a lot of things off his list. The night before our interview, he had gone to the premiere of "Spring Breakers," Harmony Korine’s latest, and it turned into a late evening. And yes, Herzog did not want any questions about Klaus Kinski’s abusive, incestuous relationship with his daughter, which had recently been revealed in the German press.

1 What was it like at the premiere of Harmony Korine’s "Spring Breakers"?

I already knew the film from the cutting room. I had the feeling that this is an exceptional film with an astonishingly dark and subversive power. Even though it features Disney girls in bikinis in front of Florida sunsets. I’ve supported Harmony Korine since I saw his first picture. I’ve even played in two of his movies. For him, I’m sort of a mentor or father figure. Harmony says his all-time favorite is my Even Dwarfs Started Small .

2 How’s your legendary working fury today, on March 15, 2013?

I’m trying to pick up the pieces that have been left lying around because of the changing time zones. I just got back from North Africa 36 hours ago. Before that I was in Rome directing an opera. These were huge culture shocks: a Verdi opera in Rome, a week in the Sahara, back to L.A. While I was sitting in the plane, a new pope was elected.

3 Is "culture" a hideous term for you?

Absolutely not hideous. It gets hideous only when you’ve got to contend with the bed wetters on the culture pages in German newspapers. For me, culture is a collective state of intellectual stimulation that I’ve always wanted and keep trying to generate. In concrete terms, my sets always have this silent, deep state of stimulation.

4 Could you, one more time, explain in a few words the installation with which you took part in last year’s Whitney Biennial?

I’d been invited to that biennial, and I immediately said no. I have no relationship with contemporary art. Then they went, "But you, as an artist … " And I shouted into the phone, "I’m no artist, I’m a soldier!" My wife overheard that I’d been talking with some museum and said, "Why don’t you reconsider? You work with so many things that can’t be expressed in literature or films." My installations then became projections on three walls – prints by the artist Hercules Seghers, who worked during Rembrandt’s early period and whom I consider very important. He was simply three or four hundred years ahead of his time. Only the young Rembrandt took him seriously. For me, Seghers is the father of all modernism. And, of course, it was funny that none of the curators at the Whitney had ever heard the name Hercules Seghers.

5 What does a 70-year-old director learn from working with a band like The Killers on a concert recording?

We did a live stream together. It wasn’t my idea. The Killers absolutely wanted me along. It’s odd what a rabid following I have among rock musicians. Live streaming was a completely new medium for me, and it impressed me. Ten million people watched it live.

The Herzog voice: It’s a familiar one, for example from the documentary "My Best Fiend" (1999), in which he deals with the relationship with his favorite actor, Klaus Kinski. It’s a slow, insistent murmur. Whenever Herzog speaks, the subtext is: "I’m telling you something here that I have never said to anyone before, so listen closely." Because speaking with him is not exactly effortless, we’ll now ask him a few chatty questions. A drop in altitude. Let’s see how he responds.