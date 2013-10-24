The Story of Esther and Iggy

Esther Friedman was 19 when she left the West German city of Mannheim and moved to West Berlin in 1974. Two years later, she met Iggy Pop, who had just moved to Berlin himself – along with his friend David Bowie. The two rock icons lived in the same apartment building in Berlin-Schöneberg, where Iggy Pop was hoping to get over various personal and artistic crises.

Shortly after their meeting, Esther and Iggy became a pair and stayed together for seven years. Throughout this time, Esther documented their everyday life in countless photos. They remained unpublished until she offered them to ZEITmagazin earlier this year.

Iggy Pop, whose real name is James Osterberg, is now 66 years old. Prior to his solo career, he had been the front man for The Stooges from 1967 until 1973. The band was not a commercial success at the time, but today The Stooges are worshipped around the world, partly because their raw, minimal guitar riffs and excessive stage shows became an early inspiration for punk rock.

Iggy Pop recorded the albums The Idiot and Lust for Life in Berlin’s Hansa Studios, close to the Berlin Wall. Some of Iggy’s best-known songs, including The Passenger and China Girl emerged from the collaboration. (Bowie later recorded his own cover version of China Girl .) Bowie also produced three of his own classic albums at the Hansa Studios: Low , Heroes and Lodger .

So far, Iggy Pop has made 16 solo albums. He has toured the world several times over and has had roles in films by Jim Jarmusch and John Waters. Today he lives near Miami.

Esther Friedman, meanwhile, lives in Frankfurt and works as an advisor to art collectors.

You were Iggy Pop’s girlfriend in the 1970s and 1980s. How did you meet him?

It was in 1976, at a party after a fashion show in Berlin. He arrived with Coco Schwab, who is still David Bowie’s personal assistant. David himself did not show up that night.

David Bowie and Iggy Pop had just moved to Berlin from Los Angeles. They were both going through personal crises.

I can’t speak for David. I just remember that he had just finished a movie. And that he was very thin. Apparently, it was all a bit much for him. That was certainly the case with Jim. He was in bad shape, really bad shape.

Did you call Iggy Pop "Jim" from the start?

Yes. His real name is James Osterberg. I always called him Jim, never Iggy. He had named himself Iggy when he was 18, because his first band was called The Iguanas. David always called him Jimmy when we were in Berlin. His parents called him Jim. Iggy is his stage name. And they really are two different characters. There is Iggy. And then there is James.

What is the difference between them?

It’s a pretty big difference. Iggy is 99 percent intolerable. And James, Jim, is 99 percent tolerable.

Iggy never made a secret out of the fact that he was taking lots of drugs at the time.

Berlin was a leave for rest and relaxation. Recuperation.

But wasn’t West Berlin one of the world’s drug capitals at the end of the 1970s?

Yeah, but those two didn’t know that before they arrived here. They found out quickly, though.

So where did the rest and relaxation bit come in?

I meant it more in terms of an inner reconciliation with himself, in spite of all the wild parties. Berlin left Jim in peace. In Berlin, he could simply be Jim when he wanted to be. He could just sit in a bar next door and have a beer. He loved that. David was already interested in literature and art that had come out of Berlin or was set in Berlin. Like Christopher Isherwood’s 1939 novel, Goodbye to Berlin , or the paintings from the artists of the group Die Brücke. These things fascinated David, and he brought Jim along. They often went to the Brücke Museum. The Passenger …

… Iggy Pop’s biggest hit …

… is a hymn to Berlin’s S-Bahn, the city’s train system. Jim rode on it nearly every day. The rides inspired him to write that song. Especially the S-Bahn to the Wannsee lake. Jim and David also regularly traveled into East Berlin, in a Mercedes with David’s driver.

What had brought you to Berlin?

I moved here with my boyfriend Norbert. We had met in Mannheim, where I grew up. Norbert did not want to be drafted into the West German army. And if you lived and studied in West Berlin, you were exempt. So we decided to go together.