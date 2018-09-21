: Bildergalerie Kunstmetropole Basel - Balthus 21. September 2018, 9:24 Uhr 1/5 Thérèse, 1938 (Detail), Öl auf Karton auf Holz, 103 x 83 cm – The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. Vermächtnis Mr. and Mrs. Allan D. Emil, zu Ehren von William S. Lieberman, 1987, © Balthus, Foto: The Metropolitan Museum of Art/Art Resource/Scala, Florenz 2/5 Passage du Commerce-Saint-André, 1952 – 1954 (Detail), Öl auf Leinwand, 294 x 330 cm – Privatsammlung, © Balthus, Foto: Robert Bayer 3/5 La Partie de cartes, 1948 – 1950 (Detail), Öl auf Leinwand, 139.7 x 193.7 cm – Museo National Thyssen-Bornemisza, Madrid, © Balthus 4/5 Le Chat au miroir III, 1989 – 1994 (Detail), Öl auf Leinwand, 220 x 195 cm – Privatsammlung, Asien, © Balthus 5/5 La Rue, 1933 (Detail), Öl auf Leinwand, 195 x 240 cm – The Museum of Modern Art, New York, Vermächtnis James Thrall Soby, © Balthus, Foto: © 2018. Digital image, The Museum of Modern Art, New York/Scala, Florenz Jetzt teilen auf: Facebook Facebook twitter Twittern Flipboard Flippen Whatsapp WhatsApp Facebook Messenger Facebook Messenger Pocket Pocket Mail Mailen Artikel drucken Schlagwörter Basel, Balthus