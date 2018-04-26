Lesen Sie dieses Interview auf Deutsch.



Several media outlets have reported that the Finnish experiment with the universal basic income has failed. That, however, is incorrect, says Marjukka Turunen. Turunen heads up the experiment at the Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela). She says the test has yet to yield results.

ZEIT ONLINE: In January 2019, the 2,000 subjects of your study will cease receiving a universal basic income. Has the experiment been a failure?

Marjukka Turunen: No. What has been written recently in the international media is misleading. It always sounds as though we have suspended the experiment. But that's not true. From the very beginning, it was planned to run for two years, and it will run for two years. The 2,000 subjects will continue to receive a basic income of 560 euros per month through the end of 2018.

ZEIT ONLINE: What will happen after that?

Turunen: After the two years are up, we will evaluate the experiment. We will conduct interviews: What are the people doing today? How many of them worked during the period? Was it more or less than in the control group? During the two years of the experiment, we are leaving the subjects completely alone. If we were to regularly interview them or check up on them, it would influence their behavior. Some would feel pressured to look for work. But we want to prevent that.

Basic Income Is Just One Experiment Among Many

ZEIT ONLINE: But it is clear that there will be no introduction of a universal basic income?

Turunen: The only thing that is clear is that a social system reform is coming, but I can't tell you what it will look like. Elections are approaching in Finland in early 2019 and the government will not be passing any new laws on social welfare before that. We have two problems in Finland. For one, our social system is too bureaucratic, and for another, too many people are not finding their way back from unemployment to the labor market. The universal basic income experiment was an attempt to think about what we can change. Independent of the experiment, an expert commission addressed questions pertaining to social welfare in Finland.

For the past two years, Marjukka Turunen has been project head of the basic income experiment at the Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela). © privat

ZEIT ONLINE: What do the experts say?

Turunen: They recommend making things less bureaucratic. At the moment, there are 43 different social welfare benefits. Each one must be applied for individually. Most are transferred to recipients' accounts on different days. That creates immense uneasiness. If we streamline that process, it will free up energy that can be used for the job search.

ZEIT ONLINE: And what does the expert commission say about the idea of sending people money each month with no strings attached?

Turunen: The expert commission's research has concluded that simply giving people money and hoping that it will have a positive effect isn't sufficient. People are extremely different: Some have proven unable to deal with the money they are given, buying alcohol and shutting themselves up in their homes. In Finland, there is a large group of young, socially underprivileged men about whom we know very little. Only that they have no work. Just giving these people money and hoping that they use it constructively isn't wise. They must also be supported with offers of assistance.

ZEIT ONLINE: Financial support, in other words, will be tied to conditions?

Turunen: Yes. At least that is what the experts are recommending. But we have to rethink the incentives and the penalties. Thus far, it has been the case that people who earn money on the side have had their benefits cut. In worst case scenarios, that has meant that earning extra money has actually lowered overall income. That is the wrong incentive. One possibility would be to provide a financial reward to those who take on small jobs or complete training programs. The opposite of the current situation.



There's No Hype over Basic Income in Finland

ZEIT ONLINE: Critics of the experiment say that the amount of money in question was too little, the length of the experiment too short and the number of participants too low. Is it really possible to draw conclusions from the experiment?

Turunen: I understand the criticism. It would have been nice to have a larger number of subjects, also for the ability it would have given us to check if the incentive system has different effects among different social groups. Whether, for example, women are more likely to take up work than men, or vice versa. But the budget was limited. It is often overlooked that it's not just about the 2,000 people who received a basic income, but also the control group: the 175,000 unemployed who didn't receive a basic income but who have the same profile.

ZEIT ONLINE: Will the end of the experiment also mean the end of the debate over the unconditional basic income?

Turunen: No. The evaluation of the experiment will be just as much a part of the new government's social system reform as the expert commission. To be honest, the idea of a universal basic income has never been as hotly debated in Finland as it has been in the international media. The hype over a basic income is much smaller here. Of course, some people complained early on that they weren't profiting from the experiment. But in general, it has been accepted for what it is: A test. If the experiences gained can contribute to a decent reform of our social system, it will help everybody.

