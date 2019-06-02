In the series "Bank Statement", we regularly introduce people who reveal how much they earn, how they spend their money and how much they are able to save each month. Ahead of the European elections in late May, we have spoken to people from a number of EU member states about their income. For this installment, we spoke to 39-year-old Michał from Poland.

My Job

Occupation: I work as a music teacher at a large primary school in Warsaw. At the moment, I teach fourth to eighth grade. I decided to become a music teacher because I am convinced music helps children's development. An early musical education is important for every child, regardless of whether they go on to work in the field or not. I love my job, which is why I often have trouble unwinding after work.

Education: I studied musicology for five years. After my master's degree, I completed a two-year course in pedagogy so that I could teach in schools. I knew early on that I wanted to work in education. That is also a result of having worked with young people in an environmental organization when I was completing my university studies.

Working Hours: It's hard to say how many hours I work a week. I teach for 27 hours a week, which is the maximum number of hours a teacher is allowed to be in the classroom under Polish law. But there are also several hours of class preparation and meetings with parents, the school psychologist or the police. One might think this doesn't happen very often, but the kids regularly get up to some sort of mischief. And because my salary isn't enough to live on, I teach for an additional seven hours in kindergartens and preschools. I also give private singing lessons nine hours a week. I'd say that my workload is equal to 1.5 jobs, though overall I stay just under 60 hours a week.

My Income

Gross Income: I currently earn 1,503 euros a month before taxes. Only 783 euros of that is my regular salary. I get 350 euros for overtime and the rest is supplements. I receive a monthly motivation allowance of 191 euros because the school's management appreciates me. I also get 86 euros a month because I already have a certain level of work experience, and another 88 euros because I have a pedagogical education. I'm lucky to have received so many work hours this school year. Without the money I receive for overtime and supplements, my income would be below the Polish average.



The government recently implemented reforms that further reduce teachers' incomes, which is why I've gone out on strike in recent weeks, protesting for higher wages and more appreciation for our profession. If nothing changes, I'll take to the streets again in autumn at the beginning of the new school year.

Net Income: I earn 977 euros a month after taxes. Without supplements and overtime, that would be reduced by more than 233 euros.

Other Income: Thanks to the private music lessons I give on the side, I earn an additional 500 euros a month. If one of my private students has to cancel, then it's sometimes only 400 euros. It's pretty stressful to have so many jobs on the side. I'd much rather concentrate on just one job.