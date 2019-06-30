Our author fell in love in Germany, she made friends here. But to this day there is a gap between her and many others. The reason: She's not white.

As I was heading out the door of the cafe, Johannes, the 60-year-old guy running the place, said something in German. The late evening sun was slanting in, and he grinned at me while he scrubbed the coffee machine. I turned back and asked him to repeat what he said. All I caught was:

"…Party machen?"

I realized it was Friday. I smiled awkwardly as I responded:

"Umm Nein umm ich habe kein Freund."

I suppressed a giggle as I realized how direct that must have sounded in German. Johannes looked at me with concern, and slowly asked:

"Alles gut?"

I gathered everything I wanted to say in my head: Well, I moved to Germany recently and Bavaria is a bit of a culture shock. It's much more conservative than Bombay. I haven't been able to connect with the people around me. That's also OK because I think I need to spend some time alone. I’ve been lonely before, but it wasn’t ever so uncomfortable. Then again, it’s a new start. I do have friends in other cities, but I can’t really fully be a part of their lives because people in their social circle aren’t really comfortable speaking English. So, having me around gets boring for them. They're good people, the kind who have "Refugees Welcome" stickers and go to demos. But is it weird that I'm the only person of color they are close friends with? Ugh. It's OK though. I have more time to read books now. But I do get sad sometimes, and I don’t understand why I’m so lonely. It's OK though.

But then I realized that Johannes didn’t speak English, so my brain rolls out its German A-game:

"Leben is nur sehr Einzamkeit"

Johannes appeared shaken.

Ten minutes later, I turned into the street I live on, cackling at my memory of Johannes’ face and his insistence on giving me free cake that day.

I was unprepared for the kind of exclusion I experienced here

I moved to Germany two years ago as a student. I was offered a scholarship for an exchange semester at a good university. But my motivations for leaving home were much more complicated than just that. I was at a point in life where the only option was to strike out into the world and find a safe space of my own. This wasn’t my first time living in a new country, but I don’t think anything could have prepared me for the kind of social exclusion I experienced here.

"They found my Punjabi name difficult to pronounce so they called me 'India'"

When I try to remember close friends from the student group I joined there, no one comes to mind. I was one of the few non-European students in the group. It’s not like I didn’t try. I went to the parties. I tried to ignore the awkward silences and looks I got when I tried to join group conversations. I ignored their discomfort with how different I looked.

And it’s not like they weren’t also trying. Drunk white men would chat me up because I was, in their words, "more outgoing than your friends and your accent is nice," which is gin-talk for "I’ve always wanted to sleep with someone who looks like you." They found my Punjabi name difficult to pronounce, so they called me "India." If they wanted to refer to my friends from India and me, they called us "Bollywood." The exchange students I had come to Germany with slowly drifted away from that group, and eventually, so did I.

When I talk about these experiences now, people often ask me why I didn’t say something back then. But if I talk clearly and honestly about what happened – what still happens to me – people become defensive. They find a way to blame me, or simply say: "Why don’t you go back home then?" But I know that I must still say something even if no one wants to listen to what I have to say. And so, sometimes, I still try. Like I’m trying now, by writing this piece.

I wish I had said something then

During my first month in Germany, Lisa and I were sunbathing in the park with a few beers. She was assigned as my buddy by the international office when the semester started. It was a warm Saturday, and the evening felt endless. We had been getting to know each other, and we were talking about the first week of the summer term – the parties, the new faces, the late sunsets. At some point, I mentioned how I hadn’t met that many people of color, or non-European students on campus. Lisa was quiet. I told her how uncomfortable it is to have people stare at me sometimes when I walk to class or to the library, how it makes me feel like an imposter. Lisa laughed and said it was just because I’m pretty in a different way. She said it would be the same if she were walking in a city in India – men would stare.

I wish I had said something then. I wish I had told her how there was a difference between how a white woman and a woman of color get stared at, that all over the world, women of color receive less respect and privilege than white women, especially in societies that were once colonies. I wish I had told her that I feel exoticized and, sometimes, even something akin to humiliation.

But it was a warm Saturday, and I wasn’t ready for the evening to end.