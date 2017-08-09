Stephan Porombka is a professor of literary theory at the Berlin University of the Arts and a ZEIT columnist. His 28 peculiar ways to survive a semester in Germany, from inventing your own vocabulary to reciting the citizenship test at parties

1.

Attend a lecture about your home country. Ask a lot of questions. Then answer them.

2.

Memorize the final paragraph of Georg Wilhelm Hegel’s The Phenomenology of Spirit. If you’re called on in class and don’t know the answer, you can just quote Hegel.

3.

Sign up for the weekly cleaning schedule of your Wohngemeinschaft (shared flat) with the comment: "Okay, this is really German, but I’ll do it anyway."

4.

Never forget to bring along your own personal water bottle to class. Place it smack in front of you on your desk, like all your German peers do.

5.

Practice early and often the odd German habit of knocking on your desk at the end of every lecture. If you do it right, your knuckles should really hurt, or even bleed.

6.

Visit the university cafeteria with your colleagues on campus only in extremely large packs of ten or more. Be sure that you all walk as slowly as gnus in a veld.

7.

Each month, mail a postcard home with the phrase "Es geht mir gut, bitte schickt Geld." At some point, your parents will get the idea and send money without asking questions.



8.

While waiting at the Rregistrar's Office, read Kafka's The Trial. When it's finally your turn, show the book to the staff member who helps you. Nod respectfully and say: "He was truly a realist."

9.

Jot down a new German word or phrase every day of your stay. Pick the most bizarre or incomprehensible ones you hear.

10.

Invent your own German words. Use them during class.

11.

Invent absurd titles for German master’s-degree programs.

12.

Learn enough German to get the Goethe Institut’s widely regarded Goethe certificate. Then tell your classmates that you also possess a Kafka certificate, a Merkel certificate, and a Heidi Klum certificate.

13.

Print out the German citizenship test. Use it as a drinking game at parties. One shot for every wrong answer. Let partygoers know: four wrong answers and you’re expatriated.

14.

Add your own final question to the citizenship test. For instance, ask other partygoers, "Who can recite by heart the final paragraph of Hegel’s Phenomenology?" Impress everyone in the room by reciting it in perfectly accented German. Then everyone gets a schnaps.

15.

Keep track of all dreams you have in which you speak German.

16.

Start a list: what would you change if you were president of your university?

17.

Take a photo of yourself every time you learn something new. Write a caption along the lines of, "Here, I just learned to . . ." In truly German fashion, create a labeled folder to organize these photos and always file them immediately.

18.

If you want to learn German curse words, stroll along bicycle paths, or stand still in the middle of one while texting.

19.

Make an appointment with the president of your university. Then use the time to just shoot the breeze.

20.

Imagine that you are an ethnologist who is exploring an old community of intellectuals in a strange land. Ask about everything. Be surprised by nothing. Take lots of notes.

21.

Watch Tatort, the German cult TV series, with German friends every Sunday. Try to understand why they don’t fall asleep.

22.

If you don’t know exactly where a verb belongs in a sentence, disguise your voice to sound like Yoda from Star Wars.

23.

Follow the old adage of walking in someone else’s shoes. Wear kneehigh white socks and sandals for two weeks, on campus and around town. You’ll learn a lot about the national culture.

24.

If you still don’t get the German culture, stand naked on a nudist beach.

25.

Tell people you meet that the lyrics to the German national anthem were written by Hans Albers. Note their responses.

26.

Mentally cast professors, fellow students, and other people whom you meet as char acters from the Grimm Brothers fairy tales.

27.

Buy DIE ZEIT, the German weekly newspaper with a strong following among students. Read it word for word. That could take all year.

28.

Always carry around a jar of Sauerkraut as a gift for people who like to voice stereotypes about your national culture.

Stephan Porombka is a professor of literary theory at the Berlin University of the Arts and a ZEIT columnist. Translation: Silke Weber



