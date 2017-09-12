With an unemployment rate below the 4-percent mark, Germany holds its appeal for young job seekers from all over the world. Five steps to getting a job in Europe’s largest economy.

Learn German

Mark Twain quipped that eternity was made "to give some of us a chance to learn German." Fortunately, most people won’t need that long to learn the language. And many jobs don’t require fluent German. That said, even when a position requires only English or when a company’s official language is English, German is still important. Maria Angelica da Costa, an engineering project manager from São Paulo, Brazil, who lives in Hamburg, does most of her work in English. But the five interviews that led to her current job were held in German.

Tailor your CV

Adriana Stein, a freelance marketing writer from Joseph, Oregon, has taught courses on how to compile a German résumé. She says CV styles differ substantially in layout and content. Germans typically include detailed personal information, including age and marital status. And they attach a professional photo. Cover letters also are more tailored in Germany than in other countries. Because foreign degrees and vocational experience may not translate easily into analogous German experience, Yves van Boxtel, an IT professional in Hamburg, thinks it’s helpful to "see if there is anything you can classify as an Ausbildung (apprenticeship) in your CV." Depending on the profession, employers may ask for translated certificates or other proof of qualifications. The federal government’s information portal offers information in several languages on how to obtain official recognition of professional qualifications gained abroad: www.anerkennungin- deutschland.de

Be direct

According to Berlin-based Trendence Institut’s 2017 Graduate Barometer, a poll of business, IT, and engin eering students, German students tend to start their job searches on company websites, whereas international students turn to career portals first. Don’t be shy: contact companies you would like to work for directly, just as locals do. Whether through networking, job fairs, or internships, you’re more likely to get a response than in other cultures. Da Costa, for one, got a job in project management at the Hamburg office of Scalian Groupe by creating a list of companies that hired engineers with her expertise and contacting them.

Don't aim too high

You don’t have to accept a job at any offered salary. But compensation demands should be commen surate with the job and the working hours. According to Trendence, internationals want to spend less time at work than Germans, but their salary demands aren’t always lower. Some foreign job seekers may not be aware of social-security contributions and income taxes. Daan Van der Veen, a freelance designer from Enschede, the Netherlands, says he "made a big mistake" by assuming there would be no difference. "I earned more but had less after taxes," he says. Salaries in Germany are generally lower than in the United States, but higher than in Britain, according to data from these countries. Mechanical and electrical engineers at the start of their careers make about 48,000 euros per year in Germany, 59,100 euros in the US, and 31,900 euros in Britain. Average salaries across all jobs and professions follow a similar pattern.



Be patient

Van der Veen cautions that the application process can be slower than elsewhere. "It is quite normal to have three or four meetings with several interviewers at a company before a job offer is extended," he says. Indeed, German bureaucracy can sometimes slow the job search substantially, adds Stein. The good news: if you’ve studied in Germany, time is on your side. Completing a course of study in the country allows a job seeker from outside the European Union to extend his or her residency permit by up to 18 months after graduation. "That’s an eternity compared to the US and elsewhere," says Junayd Mahmood, a New Yorker who got an MBA (Master of Business Administration) from Berlin’s European School of Management and Technology in 2013 and now is head of marketing for Solaris Bank AG in the German capital.

Correction Sept. 12, 2017: An earlier version of this article misstated the surname and gender of Daan Van der Veen. Mr. Van der Veen is male.

