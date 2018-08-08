What is Germany’s oddest-sounding degree? What’s its smallest bachelor’s program, and its oldest university? A tour of Germany’s higher-education landscape

"The oldest" - Heidelberg University

In the shadow of the historic castle, Heidelberg University has seen it all, from literary titan Goethe to software giant SAP

When Heidelberg University was founded way back in 1386, Germany was still part of the Holy Roman Empire. So if you want to split hairs, Heidelberg is just the oldest university on modern German ground.

It’s hard to miss the signs of a long history in this scenic college town situated alongside the Neckar River.

The famed castle ruins are visible from just about anywhere in town. And most students quickly get to know the Philosophers’ Walk, where famous intellectuals such as Mark Twain, Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, and Johann Wolfgang von Goethe would walk, talk, and contemplate the meaning of life.

An old student detention room, in a cellar, is one of the most peculiar campus sites. From the late 1700s to 1914, students who pulled pranks in class by day or disturbed the peace at night were detained there. Offending students served detention for as long as a month. They were, however, allowed to leave the cellar each day to attend lectures.

Heidelberg University started out with just four departments: theology, law, medicine, and philosophy. Today, it is one of Europe’s most distinguished universities, with 30,000 students, and it has helped turn the wider region into one of Germany’s leading scientific hubs.

The famed castle ruins are visible from just about anywhere in town. © Simon Koy

Indeed, the city is home to several world-famous research facilities, including four Max Planck Institutes. And SAP, the software giant, is based nearby.

The university motto, semper apertus, or always open, is apt for a place where every fifth student is international and more than half are women.

Only the library doesn’t quite stick to this spirit: its doors always close at 1 a.m.

"The largest" - University of Hagen

The University of Hagen has amassed more than 70,000 students. Most have never set foot on campus

It’s Germany’s largest university, with 72,974 enrollments at last count. Yet few students at the University of Hagen ever have set foot on the main campus.

That’s because Hagen is the only state-funded distance-learning university in the country. In all, it has more than 50 study centers in Germany and other European countries. So students do have to show up for exams, but not necessarily in Hagen.

In 1974, North Rhine-Westphalia established a public research university dedicated to distance learning. The state wanted to address overcrowding at universities and make it easier for working people to continue studying. Hagen, on the southeastern edge of the Ruhr region, seemed a good fit. The Ruhr is the largest urban area in the country and the fifth largest in the European Union.

Today, more than 80 percent of Hagen students work while they’re studying. On average, it takes them twice as long as regular students to finish a degree – 12 semesters to complete a bachelor’s degree and nine semesters for a master’s degree.

Hagen’s students are between 29 and 35 years of age. That’s older than the norm, even for Germans, who tend to study until well into their 20s.

Students register online and receive course materials by snail mail. Some of the usual red tape has been cut so that students can better balance studies, jobs, and personal lives. The university awards bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in many fields. It’s also possible to pursue a habilitation, a qualification necessary for a professorship at German universities.

Graduation ceremonies at Hagen are optional – students can also receive their diplomas by mail.

"The most diverse" - Barenboim-Said Akademie, Berlin

Barenboim-Said Akademie © Volker Kreidler

At the Barenboim-Said Akademie, music students from Arabic and African countries play for peace

You’d be hard pressed to find a more culturally diverse institute of higher learning in Germany. The Barenboim-Said Akademie, which was founded in 2015, unites young musicians from around the world. In fact, just one of its current ninety students is a German citizen, though several are dual citizens.

The academy is the brainchild of conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim and Edward Said, a renowned intellectual. It supports young musicians, particularly from Israel, Palestine, the Middle East, and North Africa, in the spirit of the Seville-based West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, which also was founded by the duo. It hopes to pave the way to a peaceful and fair resolution of political and cultural conflicts.