At Clausthal University of Technology, the international touch is centuries old.

In his first few days at the Clausthal University of Technology, Xiaofei Liu struggled to communicate with other students.

One day, a German classmate approached him. "He wanted to learn tai chi, and I wanted to learn German," the 25-year-old says. "We helped each other."

Liu, who’s studying towards a bachelor’s degree in energy and raw materials, is one of 480 Chinese students enrolled at TU Clausthal, as it’s often called.

On the outskirts of the Harz National Park, it’s one of Germany’s more remote universities. But it’s one of its most international, too.

Overall, 30 percent of students and 20 percent of academic staff are foreign; they hail from a hundred countries. And this global flair is centuries old.

How did a small public university in tiny Clausthal-Zellerfeld (population: 15,523) become such a magnet for foreigners, particularly from China? The answer begins with a rock called ore and ends with a government minister named Wan Gang.

"We had international students more than 200 years ago," says Astrid Abel, head of the university’s International Center. Clausthal Mining Academy was founded in 1775 after large deposits of ore – a rock containing valuable minerals such as metal – were discovered nearby. Almost a hundred years later, royal status was conveyed.

In the years that followed, the global mining industry grew, and with it, demand for the school’s expertise. Students from as far away as Iran were drawn here, according to Abel.

When the economy shifted away from mining metals, the school (renamed Clausthal University of Technology in 1968) expanded to other applied sciences.

And as the mining industry dried up, Clausthal-Zellerfeld evolved into a university town.

The main campus is located smack in the center of town; most shops and restaurants orient their business towards students. In spring, students cramming for final exams populate public benches and lawns downtown.

Through the years, TU Clausthal’s German alumni have attained top-ranking management positions at industrial giants such as RWE and Thyssenkrupp.

Of late, the school has increased its international reputation by initiating more than 150 collaborations with foreign institutions, such as the United States’ California State University, Los Angeles; Spains’ Universidad Politécnica de Madrid; and Cairo University in Egypt.

This, according to administrators, facilitates the arrival of non-German students and faculty to campus.

In China alone, TU Clausthal collaborates with 22 universities and research centers, including the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing and the East China University of Science and Technology in Shanghai.

Many partnerships in China have come about thanks to the help of alumni with clout.

Wan Gang was a visiting scholar and doctoral candidate in mechanical engineering at TU Clausthal in the late 1980s. He received a PhD degree there. After working in German industry for some years, he returned to his homeland and became China’s chief scientist and, later, its minister of science and technology – virtually the job in China’s science sector.

Gang’s 11-year term as minister ended in March. Yet his innovative approach towards renewable energies won him recognition and respect locally and internationally.

Since Gang is a hero to many science-minded people in China, the university in Clausthal-Zellerfeld became an attractive destination for Chinese students who aspire to study abroad.

That’s the case for 27-year-old Yi Jiang, a student from Wuxi in the southern Jiangsu province. Jiang has been studying at TU Clausthal since 2014. He has already completed a master’s degree at the university and is now a PhD candidate with a concurrent research position in neighboring Goslar (see related story).

Jiang points to a 1:9 faculty-to-student ratio as a big advantage. In China, by contrast, he says, "you have thirty or forty persons per class."

Jiang’s favorite part about being a student in Clausthal is the cultural diversity. His friends now come from India, Brazil, Japan, and other countries. "You can always learn about new cultures from others," he says.