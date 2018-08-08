As Great Britain gears up to leave the European Union, Frankfurt could take over as the new go-to city for expat bankers. If it can convince them to come, that is

London has a long tradition as the financial center of Europe, but Brexit has thrown that role into doubt. Now, some business leaders in Frankfurt hope their city can step in after the United Kingdom’s impending withdrawal from the European Union.

These are big shoes to fill, especially for a city that has long lived in the shadow of financial capitals such as New York and Hong Kong. And London, of course. The British capital has a population of 8.8 million, and its historic financial district is home to the London Stock Exchange, the Bank of England, and the European headquarters of many banks.

Frankfurt’s population, by contrast, is a modest 700,000. Its reputation as a financial hub beyond Germany’s borders has improved somewhat since the European Central Bank opened for business there twenty years ago. But a metropolitan vibe is still a far cry away.

With Brexit in sight, the city of Frankfurt is spreading the word that it’s a valid alternative. "We’re not saying that we’re better than London, just that we’re a great fallback," says Eric Menges, chief executive of FrankfurtRheinMain GmbH, one of several promotional bodies in the German city.

These groups are sending delegates armed with slides, data, and other marketing ammunition to visit London-based top brass at international banks and asset managers. The message? "Come spend a weekend in Frankfurt!" says Menges. "Explore the city, experience the short daily commute, the fast drive to the airport, the great neighborhoods, and the surrounding region. The quality of life is incredible."

This zeal comes as the UK’s membership in the EU fast approaches its end. Great Britain is set to leave the political and economic union at midnight on March 29, 2019.

Already, it has become a less-popular destination for international talent. The number of professionals arriving in Britain from the EU fell 26 percent in the past year, according to an April report from LinkedIn, the employment-oriented social-media group.

Germany’s Federal Statistical Office doesn’t regularly track such professional migration. But it does track British applications for German citizenship. And they have skyrocketed since a majority of Britons voted in favor of Brexit in 2016.

According to a recent report by the statistical office, a record 7,493 Britons became German citizens in 2017, a 162 percent increase from the previous year. "A connection with the forthcoming Brexit is obvious," the report says, even though absolute numbers remain small.

Several international banks have either announced or already implemented a shift in jobs away from the British capital. Early this year, Deutsche Bank said it would relocate its client business to Frankfurt. Standard Chartered, Citigroup, and others have made plans to expand their Frankfurt offices. Goldman Sachs has started to relocate some senior bankers to its Frankfurt office.

These banks all are seeking to ensure continued access to the single European market. But other European cities are in the running, too. Emmanuel Macron, France’s president, is pushing for Paris, and last November he accomplished a coup. The French capital won the bidding for the new headquarters of the European Banking Authority currently in London.

As for its image, Frankfurt has gotten a bum rap for decades, and not just amongst expats. Munich has Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival. Berlin has Berghain, one of Europe’s most famous nightclubs. Frankfurt, meanwhile, has Germany’s busiest airport and the world’s biggest annual book fair.

Yet Frankfurt has a rich cultural history as well. Johann Wolfgang von Goethe grew up in the city. Goethe University Frankfurt, where 18 Nobel Prize winners have studied or taught throughout the years, is named after him. Bettina von Arnim, the acclaimed writer and intellectual, also lived there. So did generations of the Rothschild banking dynasty.

In the past century, philosopher Theodor W. Adorno and others formed the Frankfurt School of social theory, an intellectual backbone of the early Federal Republic of Germany. Later, the philosopher Jürgen Habermas carried the torch as the most renowned German thinker in the city.

Despite that weighty history, Frankfurt is often written off as little more than a pit stop for bankers. It is sometimes sarcastically referred to as Mainhattan for its aspirations to be a metropolis and its modest skyline of tall buildings along the Main, a river that bisects the city.