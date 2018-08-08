What should you really know about Germany before you get there? Newcomers share what most shocks and delights them about student life, culture, work, and play in the country

The '80s are back

I wish I had known that Reeboks are cool! Everybody wears white Reeboks, on the street and on campus. They’re 29 dollars (25 euros) on sale back home in Nebraska but in Germany, they cost four times as much. Here, you need to look stylish and be practical, too. Everything has to be waterproof. I have a pair of Reeboks in my closet now, although they’re metallic. – Alex

The internationals Alex Swanson, 25, is a Master of Arts student at the University of Hamburg from Bellevue, Nebraska, US Ausking Shi, 23, is an intern at Hamburg shipping group Hapag-Lloyd from Melbourne, Australia Munodiwa Bore, 21, is a Bachelor of Science student at Jacobs University Bremen from Harare, Zimbabwe

The language

There’s this theory that the language you learn while growing up determines how you see the world. Maybe Germans are so pragmatic because their language is, too. I speak other languages including English, Dutch, and Vietnamese. And I haven’t encountered anything that’s as precise as German. I’m still learning the constructs, but it’s all so exact. It feels like there is a word for everything, and many are so hard to pronounce. – Ausking

Green pastures

The first thing I noticed right when I got off the plane was all the green. Zimbabwe is very dry and Harare is right in the middle of the savanna, so my eyes literally could not take the amount of green. I felt like I had to wear color-block sunglasses all the time. – Munodiwa

Pausenscheibe?

The library is a beast to figure out. There are so many hidden rules. Checking out a book is an endeavor. You need to show your registration, a passport, and other documents just to apply for a library card.

Dust off your Reeboks. The '80s have made a comeback.

Then there’s the Pausenscheibe. It’s like a study-break pass. Say you’re studying at the university library and want to go to the bathroom. Place this pass on your desk to show when you’ll return, or a guard will take away all your stuff. Sort of like getting your car towed when the meter runs out. – Alex

Recycling rules

It seems as if you need a university degree to take care of garbage in Germany. Mastering the difference between the yellow trash bag, where the organic waste goes, the bin you have to throw the paper into, and the one for the glass, is so complex. When you return empty bottles, you get a deposit back. I love going to the supermarket with my empty crate of beer bottles and getting four euros back. Yay, free money! – Munodiwa

Politics is serious

I identify myself as politically very left-wing, so I didn’t think many people could be much more left than me. I didn’t realize just how extreme political viewpoints are in Germany until I attended a birthday party in Berlin recently. I showed up in a pink dress shirt, jeans, and Nike sneakers. Everyone else was wearing only black clothing.

Turns out most of the guests were followers of the anti-fascist movement. I saw a guy with a large German flag in his hands, and thought, "Oh, interesting." Then he held it up, and he set it on fire.

I approached him to ask why he’d burned the flag. We got into a very political discussion. It was a little awkward for me, since I was wearing commercial brands. Well, better a far-left party than a far-right party, I thought. Since I’m of Asian descent, that could have been really awkward. – Ausking

Water explodes

The major shock I got, right when I first arrived, was the sparkling water. They drink so much of it here, and it doesn’t even taste of anything at all.

Forget about beer. Sparkling water is the beverage of choice.

My host mother picked me up from the airport, and she brought along a flower and a bottle of water. I was so excited that I forgot all about the bottle. Later, in my new room, I sat down to drink some. But when I opened the bottle, it exploded all over the place.

Had my host mother put something in it, I wondered? Was it some kind of practical joke? Then I tasted it. To my horror, it was just plain old water, but with bubbles. Back home, the only fizzy drinks we have are sweetened soft drinks. Now, I can’t drink still water anymore. When I’m home in Harare, I joke that I need to ship sparkling water from Germany. – Munodiwa

What's Vitamin B?

B refers to Beziehungen, the German term for relationships. If you’re a good networker in Germany, then you have a lot of Vitamin B.

Germans network differently. I think it has to do with the divide between business and pleasure. It wasn’t easy for me to network here. I even had barbecues on my balcony in the WG, the group apartment, almost daily to try to meet people when I first moved in.