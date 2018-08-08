Think Germans are efficient? Then you haven’t encountered their yen for bureaucracy. But there’s help. Five (not so simple) steps to settle in.

Find some digs

First things first: You need a base for your adventure. Universities offer student housing, but many young people live in shared apartments referred to as WGs. This stands for Wohngemeinschaft – a living community. Here, you’ll have your own room but share a bathroom, a kitchen, maybe a living room.

In Germany for a semester or an internship? A sublet, called a Zwischenmiete, might be easier. It’s already furnished, whereas in regular apartments, renters often have to install their own fridges and stoves.

© Golden Cosmos

The landlord receives Warmmiete, basic rent plus incidentals. Gas, heating, and electricity are included; telephone and internet bills aren’t. Public TV and radio license fees, called GEZ, cost an additional 17.50 euros per month.

Landlords may ask for as much as three months’ rent as a security deposit, or Kaution. If nothing’s damaged, the deposit will be returned when you move out. Get a signed list of pre-existing damage before you move in.

Sadly, the housing market is full of scams, even in Germany. Never pay before you sign a lease. Viewing an apartment should never cost anything. On the upside, renters’ legal rights are strong. The local Mieterschutzbund, a tenants’ rights organization, can help with problems. Popular websites to find a room in a WG are:

www.wg-gesucht.de

www.studenten-wg.de

Register

This is vital. You’ll need proof of registration, the Meldebestätigung, for everything from bank accounts to health insurance.

The Anmeldung, or registration, often baffles visitors. In Germany and other European countries, you have to register your address with local government every time you move.

According to German law, you must do so within 14 days of moving. Government offices sometimes work very slowly, so meeting this deadline is nearly impossible. But scheduling an appointment at the Meldebehörde within two weeks of moving should suffice.

In most cities, it’s possible to schedule an appointment online. But the next free one might be in three months. Try checking the website first thing, at 7 a.m. You might get one on short notice.

And be sure to get all your paperwork in order before going to the office. You will need the following: 1. A valid passport. 2. The Anmeldeformular, or registration form. Print it out at your new home. These forms are only available in German, but filling out your name, date of birth, and address is easy with the help of Google Translate or a dictionary. 3. A Wohnungsgeberbescheinigung, essentially a form confirming you are allowed to live in the apartment. Your landlord should give you a signed version of this form when you meet to sign the lease. If you are subletting or living in a WG, the lease holder needs to sign. Your lease is not a replacement for this form. Once you have all these documents, registering should be a breeze.

Bank on it

To open a bank account with a traditional bank, you must visit a brick-and-mortar branch. As with your official registration, most forms are only in German, but worry not. There’s surely someone on staff who can help.

© Golden Cosmos

You’ll need a passport or other valid ID, and, of course, your proof of registration. Student accounts are usually free of fees, but you’ll have to prove you’re a student first. If you don’t yet have a student ID or Semesterbescheinigung, just ask nicely if you can hand it in later.

Or try to use an online bank, such as N26 or comdirect. They don’t charge fees, and they offer support in English.

Beware that cash is still king in Germany. Many stores and restaurants don’t accept debit or credit cards, and banks often charge a fee for withdrawing cash at ATMs outside their network. Public savings banks, called Sparkassen, have the most ATMs but might be hesitant to open accounts for people who are only in the country for a few months.

Credit and loans are regulated strictly in Germany, so getting a credit card is difficult if you don’t have regular income. Pre-paid credit cards are available, though.