German academia is complicated. Key terms to help cut through the jargon, from A to Z

Bologna process

n. (Hochschulreform, Bologna-Prozess)



1. a series of agreements between European countries to ensure common standards of higher education; named after the university where education ministers from 29 countries signed a declaration in 1999. 2. introduction of a two-tiered structure of bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and easy transfer of credits between institutions

Dining hall

n. (Mensa)



a location that provides meals to university students and staff. The German name stems from Latin for table. Comparable to a cafeteria or canteen, it’s integral to student life in Germany. Subsidized meals usually cost less than four euros

Dual study

n. (Duales Studium)



1. a system that combines apprenticeships in a company or non-profit organization and higher education in a field of study. 2. a program mostly found in business administration, engineering, and social services. It’s particularly popular in German states such as Baden-Württemberg

Elite university

n. (Eliteuniversität)



1. a term used to refer to 11 public universities given special status by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research. 2. Germany’sIvy League. According to the European Commission, four German elite universities are among Europe’s top ten universities: Technical University of Munich, University of Freiburg, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, and Heidelberg University

Erasmus program

n. (Erasmus-Programm)



1. a student-exchange program financed by the European Union, combining all current EU schemes for education, training, youth, and sport. 2. acronym for European Community Action Scheme for the Mobility of University Students

Excellence Initiative

n. (Exzellenzinitiative)



a long-term effort by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research to promote cutting-edge research and conditions for scholars, better cooperation between disciplines and institutions, and the global renown of German universities and research institutions



German Academic Exchange Service

n. (Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst, DAAD)



1. a federally and state-funded, self-governing national agency of institutions of higher learning in Germany. 2. the largest German support organization for international academic cooperation. 3. a popular source of scholarship funding for foreigners studying in Germany www.daad.de/en/

German Research Foundation

n. (Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft, DFG)



an organization that funds research at universities and other institutions through a variety of grants and prizes. It’s the largest such organization in Europe www.dfg.de/en/

Post-doctoral qualification

n. (Habilitation)

1. a qualification necessary for a professorship at German universities. 2. highest qualification issued through the process of a university exam



Research institute

n. (Forschungsinstitut)



a research body independent of the university system. The top four –Fraunhofer Society, Helmholtz Association, Max Planck Society, and Leibniz Association – employ more than 82,000 researchers

Technical University

n. (Technische Hochschule)



a university that specializes in engineering sciences in Germany. Some have the ability to confer PhDs, while others do not University



n. (Universität, Uni)



1. an institution of higher learning with facilities for teaching and research, typically comprising an undergraduate division that awards bachelor’s degrees and a graduate division that awards master’s degrees and doctorates. On average, it hosts 16,500 students. 2. an educational body with the right to confer PhDs

University of Applied Sciences

n. (Fachhochschule, FH)



1. an institution of higher vocational education, often in areas such as engineering or business. On average, it hosts 4,500 students. 2. an educational body that usually doesn’t confer PhDs

University Ranking

n. (Hochschulranking)



a ranking of institutions of higher learning, ordered by various factors. The CHE University Ranking details German higher-education institutions based on assessments by students and faculty members www.ranking.zeit.de/che/en/