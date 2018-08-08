Inhalt circle_plus circle_minus 01 How to be cool in Germany 02 Families are fantastic Auf einer Seite lesen

Suddenly, Germany is hip. And you can be, too. Instructions for a rom-com makeover from the author of the hit book "How to be German in 50 easy steps"

About four years ago, the international media began to declare Germany the coolest country in the whole world. First, The New York Times wrote, "There’s a new can-do nation. It’s called Germany." Then, Angela Merkel was voted Person of the Year by Time Magazine.

The Economist trumped that (bigly) this spring, when it dedicated an entire issue to "Cool Germany". The nation has transformed, like the goofy girl in the rom-com who wears her hair down one day and removes her dorky glasses, leading everyone in the room to gasp: "Wow… Germany… you’re… HOT!"

At home, this positivity was met by the sound of 80 million Germans tutting and clearing their throats, hoping the sudden tsunami of praise would pass so that they could return to their more comfortable position as repentant former bad guys.

German coolness is new, you see. They don’t really know how to do it yet. That’s part of what makes them just so damn… well … cool. It’s complicated. For all those who aren’t that familiar with the country just yet, I’ll explain. Here’s how you can become a cool German in ten easy steps.

1. Don’t try to be cool

Everyone knows it’s a paradox: the only way to be cool is not to care about being cool. But German coolness is even more demanding than that. Not only do you have to look like you’re not trying. You must look like you wouldn’t even know how to try if you wanted to, which you don’t.

You should therefore treat coolness as if it’s a high-school birthday party to which you haven’t been invited. Don’t try to get yourself invited, and don’t reveal that you care about having been so badly snubbed.

Instead, go about blending into the background as quietly and modestly as possible. Not that cool Germans don’t like to let loose. They do. But they really only do so in certain, select areas of life.

Take cars, for one. They should be black, fast, and shiny. Forget the adage, "Drive it like you stole it." In Germany, it’s more like, "Drive it like you’re fully aware of how many more monthly payments you have left until you own it." And whether you’re driving a Porsche Cayenne or a Range Rover, your eyewear should make the sort of statement that your personality will really struggle to back up.

What’s more, if you have kids, their names should do the same. Say Tschüss to Christian, Sara, and Julia, and a very warm Hallo to Alois, Tiana, Liam, and Kalea.

And please, if you order a non-alcoholic beverage, make it a Wurzelsaftschorle, bitte. Because Apfelsaftschorle is so 1999.

2. Dress Normcore

Make an understatement. For German fashionistas, neutral colors and functional wear are the norm. © Nikita Teryoshin

Extend that same modesty (cars and eyewear aside) to all areas of life, especially clothing. After all, fashion is stubbornly bereft of rules. You might be "in" one minute, only to be hilariously behind and "out" the next, only to discover that – having changed nothing in your outfit – you’re inexplicably "in" again a month later because you’re retro.

Trying to win at fashion is like trying to win at the German card game Skat while playing alone, in the dark, with no cards. Accordingly, cool Germans hate it. So they have smartly sidestepped this giant clothing Zeitverschwendung entirely.

Instead, they’ve adopted an ingenious solution called Normcore: normal turned hardcore, a unisex fashion trend characterized by unpretentious, average-looking clothing. Attire in Germany isn’t about making a statement. It’s about making an understatement, sponsored by neutral colors, Scandinavian minimalism, and navy-blue Herschel backpacks.

3. Be optipessi

Even during times of calm, warmth, and prosperity, scan the horizon for icebergs © Jörg Brüggemann/Ostkreuz

Germany is a famously glass-half-empty nation. Even during times of total calm and prosperity, Germans are always scanning the horizon for icebergs. The most regularly used Tisch in this culture isn’t found in the kitchen, but in the mind, in the form of good old sturdy pessimistisch.

However, within the past five years, there’s been a subtle yet perceptible shift in this worldview. And cool Germans are leading the way.