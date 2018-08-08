Debates about gender identity have created problems for English. That’s nothing compared to the struggle of German with its legions of gender-specific nouns. ZEIT’s culture critic takes aim at an unassuming pronoun: "man." We try to translate.

This is a rough English translation

To overcome the Teutonic rigidity of gender-specific nouns, modern Germans have reached for the asterisk. It can unite the male reader, der Leser, and his female counterpart, die Leserin, into the gender-neutral d* Les*er*in. Its work may not be pretty. But the gender asterisk is a way of ridding German of the lazy usage of masculine-only noun forms, or the long-winded inclusion of male and female – for instance, when addressing you, dear Leser und Leserinnen.

But what about one pronoun that seems very gender-neutral in one moment, and not at all in the next? The pronoun man means "one" or even "people" in English. Gender-neutral sentence openings like "one can never tell" or "people believe" would take the subject man in German. Yet few words sound more innately masculine than man.

First used in Old High German, it morphed into the modern German Mann sometime after the 8th century. It’s hard to deny that man implies both a person and a man. Yet the dictionary defines it as an indefinite pronoun, meaning it doesn’t refer to any particular man, woman, or thing. It’s just somebody, anyone, almost as if there’s never a subject at work.

Really? I beg to differ. In Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s 1808 book Der Mann von funfzig Jahren, a male character describes an amorous encounter with a woman. He’s excited by the touch of her hand; he caresses and kisses it. An intimate description, and then ... that word again! "One (man) didn’t pull away."

There’s no subject in this context? That’s absurd. And that’s a relief. The signifier man, without a signified, would have more than a whiff of totalitarianism. It would merely reinforce the stereotype that Germans prefer to erase the agent, or disappear into a collective, rather than stand firm as individuals.

Let’s instead be inspired by Goethe’s man. Like him, let’s see in the word man the person who did not draw their hand away – unmistakably a woman. And I’d mark this insight with an asterisk. All in all, I’d say: man is ma*n.

This is the poetic German explanation

Das tut man nicht, aber ich möchte einmal ein Sternchen in man unterbringen, um zu zeigen, dass ich ein weibliches Subjekt bin, das macht, was es will, egal was man dazu sagt. So: ma*n. Das Sternchen bedeutet ja, dem generischen Maskulinum keine Chance zu geben, der Tatsache also, dass im Deutschen viele Worte von Geburt an männlich sind.

Was wäre generisch maskuliner als man? Es stammt aus dem Althochdeutschen, kommt vor seit dem 8. Jahrhundert, hat immer schon deutsche Eichen gefällt und Wildsauen gejagt, immer als man im Sinne von Mann oder Mensch.

Es ist laut Wörterbuch so: man sei ein Indefinitpronomen, was bedeute, dass nicht wichtig ist, wer genau gemeint ist oder dass eine exakt gemeinte Person nicht bekannt ist. Man ist ziemlich subjektlos. Irgendwer. Leute.

Nun möchte ich diese Auffassung aber zerstreuen. Denn wie heißt es, 1808, in Goethes Mann von funfzig Jahren? Da ist ein Verliebter tief bewegt, "auf einmal ihre Hand zu fassen, diese zarte Hand zu küssen … Man zog sie nicht weg … " Man! Das soll ein Indefinitpronomen sein? Subjektlos? Dass ich nicht lache. Das ist nur ein Beispiel von vielen.

Von Subjektlosigkeit also keine Rede. Und ist das nicht beruhigend? Denn hat man bei diesem Indefinitpronomen nicht vor allem Angst, es könnte der schrecklichen deutschen Haltung assistieren, immer lieber in einem Kollektiv zu verschwinden als individuell erkennbar als Mensch zur Stelle zu sein? Man denke an die Totalitarismen, in denen es hinterher keiner gewesen sein wollte. Doch so ist es ja nicht, es verhält sich anders: im man steckt auch eine gute europäische Nachricht, denn es funktioniert genau wie das französische l’on, das ja auch ein generisches Maskulinum ist.

Also: Nehmen wir es wie Goethe, und sehen wir in dem man, das seine Hand nicht wegzog, eine unverwechselbare Frau. Alles in allem würde ich sagen: ma*n.