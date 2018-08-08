Moving to another country to study is a big step. Get a first impression of Germany and its universities in just a few weeks.

Language classes

Learning a language is the best way to get to know a country. And there’s a wide selection of language courses in Germany. Summer and winter schools are conveniently tailored to the academic year, so students can learn German during semester breaks.

Language classes can be combined with other subjects, such as German culture. Classes are usually full-time and spread over four to six weeks, so most universities offer student housing. Scholarships are also available through the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD). The easiest way to find a class that’s right for you is the DAAD’s websitewww.daad.de. It features a database of summer and winter schools.

Boot camps

Apart from language classes, many German universities offer short courses in a staggering array of subjects. There’s even a finance bootcamp at the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management and a summer school in graffiti and urban art in Berlin.

Prices vary considerably. For a mere 120 euros, you can learn about European language development at the University of Potsdam (accommodation not included). Or study engineering and programming robots while working in a state-of-the-art lab at the Robotics Summer School, offered by Aachen University. That program costs 2,800 euros including boarding. Check out www.shortcoursesportal.com to find a program that fits your interests and schedule.

Work experience

You could dive straight into professional life instead. Many international students go for work placements to get to know Germany. Stephanie Goede, a 23-year-old biologist from Brazil, coordinated with IAESTE, a program that places young academics. "I really enjoyed the three-month placement in a program for plant ecology," she says, adding that her boss even asked her to extend her stay.

After one year in Germany, Goede is returning to Brazil to finish her bachelor’s degree. She’s thinking about coming back to do a master’s program. "I will pack my warm gear," she says. "Working outdoors in the snow in Germany was a real shock."

Research

Scientists who want to experience Germany’s research facilities, or academics who want to trawl its massive university libraries, can apply for short-term research visits at universities or research institutes.

Finding the right school for your subject is easy − just get in touch with institutes that do research in your field. And there is financial help. As soon as you have a project set up with your host university, you can apply for a scholarship. The DAAD offers short-term grants for research projects lasting up to six months. The grants include monthly stipends of about 1,000 euros as well as financial assistance with health insurance.



Class trips

Experiences in a new country are great, but sharing them with your classmates as a group could be even more enriching.

If your class is interested in specific topics, look up the art- and history-themed trips offered by organizations such as Visit Berlin, EF Educational Tours, or Plan My School Trip. These initiatives can help to plan your class trip.

Once you’ve selected a tourand a schedule, consider applying for funding. The DAAD offers travel grants for groups of up to 15 students, provided they are accompanied by a teacher.



If your application is accepted, financial support for the trip will cover 50 euros per person, per day, for a trip lasting as much as 12 days. Gute Reise!