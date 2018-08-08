Transatlantic political relations are at an all-time low. German diplomats are trying to break the tension with a multimillion-euro marketing campaign across the US.

The German government and some of the country’s top business associations are planning a road show throughout the United States, to the tune of a whopping 20 million euros.

This autumn, Germany’s Federal Foreign Office, the cultural association Goethe-Institut, and the Federation of German Industries (BDI) will launch a coast-to-coast series of events through the end of 2019.

They’re calling the campaign Deutschlandjahr USA. That’s "Year of Germany in the US." Some Americans wonder why they didn’t just give it an English name. The goal is to improve old transatlantic relationships and forge new ones in the era of US President Donald J. Trump, organizers say.

Despite the sizable price tag, that may be a tall order. Relations between the US and Germany have been a cornerstone of the liberal international order for decades. Yet transatlantic ties have been strained since Trump took office. It’s no secret that he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have had a fraught and sometimes downright chilly relationship. An escalating trade war between the US and the European Union hasn’t helped matters at all.

"The future of US-German relations is unclear," says a study by the Pew Research Center of the US and Germany’s Körber Foundation. The study, which polled citizens in both countries, notes that the Trump presidency "has been characterized by new tensions for the transatlantic alliance and for US-German relations." That’s putting it mildly.

German diplomats hope their flashy campaign – an act of cultural diplomacy, if you will – can ease the tension a bit.

"We aren’t trying to sell a glossy version of Germany," says Christoph Mücher, director of the Deutschlandjahr USA campaign. "In a lucid anticipation of events, German officials early last year thought they might want to strengthen their partnership with the US."

Business leaders, meanwhile, hope to establish better business ties "in a time shaped by ambivalence," says Thomas Schuelke, vice president of Fraunhofer USA, a research group that is participating in the campaign.

It isn’t the first time that Germany has launched a campaign like this in a foreign country. It’s held similar events around the globe for decades. "Year of Germany in Mexico" took place in 2017. A first stab at the concept came out in China in the 1990s. This time around, the budget is much larger, Mücher says.

The campaign’s focus, according to a dry conceptual document by the Federal Foreign Ministry, is "how Germans and Americans can inject fresh impetus into their friendship in the fields of political, scientific, economic, cultural, and social life."

A sample of concrete projects includes a conference series of the German-American Fulbright Commission and a summer camp co-organized by the Max Planck Institute for the History of Science and Berlin’s Haus der Kulturen der Welt.

Initiatives to promote collaboration in Industry 4.0 automation developments in manufacturing are also being planned.

Mücher tries to emphasize the livelier side of the planning. Events, he says, will include Berlin-style techno clubbing in Los Angeles, a German industry pop-up tour, and a slack-line event in Monument Valley organized by Bavarian start-up One Inch Dreams.

Officials are fond of that last idea. "It reflects the relations between Germany and the US so well," Mücher says. "It is a balancing act right now. But the line is still taut."

Altogether, 900 potential projects have applied for funding. The initiative will take place from October 2018 through the end of 2019.