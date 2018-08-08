Migration to Germany is at an all-time high, but foreign students and professionals can still encounter hurdles. The good news is, changes are already underway.

Susan Amirbeigiarab’s expectations were high when she moved to Germany in 2013. Back in Iran, she’d heard that student life in the country was good, with strong academic programs, generous research grants, and a welcoming culture that extended to higher education.

With a bachelor’s degree in molecular and cellular biology and an advanced, B2-level German-language certificate in hand, she thought she’d be a sought-after young researcher, too. "I never expected so many problems," the Tehrani native, now 28, says of her first years as a master’s student in Hamburg. She couldn’t find housing. Her savings quickly ran out, and part-time jobs were hard to find. She was the sole foreigner in her program, and she felt isolated.

Amirbeigiarab’s early struggle in Germany isn’t an anomaly. Many migrants enjoy their host country. But some encounter unforeseen hurdles, such as outdated laws, organizational shortcomings, and, sometimes, a narrow cultural mindset. That’s the case although the country long ago ceased being a monoculture. In the early 1960s, it began to recruit foreign workers, overwhelmingly from Turkey. Today, the Turkish-German population is Europe’s largest immigrant community.

Amirbeigiarab eventually turned the situation around. Today, she’s a doctoral student in biochemistry, and she wants to become a dual citizen. She thanks a few individuals – a German grassroots of sorts – for helping along the way. If Germany is to prosper in a multicultural climate, academia and business should follow their lead and further reduce traditional barriers to integration.

Immigration to Germany is at an all-time high. In recent years, Europe’s largest economy has seen a massive influx – and not only of people fleeing war or suppression. Last year, the number of foreign nationals living in the country rose nearly 6 percent, to 10.6 million, according to the Federal Statistical Office. Higher education faces the same trend. More than 350,000 international students were enrolled at German universities in 2017, federal statistics show. That’s 5.5 percent higher than in the previous year.

"Without a doubt, this newest influx is a gain for our society," write Herfried and Marina Münkler in their 2016 book, "The New Germans: A Country Confronting its Future." However, the academics emphasize, both sides need to step up to the plate. Migrants must adapt to the local culture, they say. "But we ourselves must also take action."

Ask Susan Amirbeigiarab what things convinced her to slug it out after moving to Germany, and she lists three people instead. A landlord rented her an apartment when she had no place to stay. A German staff member at the city’s university clinic, who had spent some time in Iran, offered her an entry-level research post after many others had turned her down. The director of Schotstek, a private Hamburg foundation that mentors ambitious students with a migration background, offered her a scholarship.

These people, Amirbeigiarab says, helped her to go from selling croissants at a bakery to becoming a young academic with the zeal to diversify life sciences in Germany. Amirbeigiarab completed her master’s degree in November 2017 and is enrolled in a doctoral program in biochemistry at the University of Hamburg.

Amirbeigiarab says she often hears that German universities are very international. That’s what attracted her to the country in the first place. "But it’s not completely true," she says. If a department has forty students and just one foreigner, for instance, "that’s not international," she says. "So many aspects of the system need to change."

With that need in mind, Amirbeigiarab is now applying for dual citizenship in Germany. And the individuals who helped her along the way, she says, were the deciding factor.

"These people, completely of German heritage, have looked into the problems that migrants in their country face," she says. "They’ve seen the imbalance and what a lack of understanding can do. And they really want to change things. With a German passport, I can effect change from within, too."

Indeed, German higher education is under pressure to become more international, and recent migration flows are part of the reason. A growing demand for broader access to higher education worldwide, the so-called massification of the education market, got that trend underway. The European migrant crisis of 2015, which has led to an influx of asylum seekers and economic migrants in Germany, has only accelerated it.

Many efforts to internationalize programs are happening at the grassroots level. Humboldt University of Berlin is one of the country’s largest public universities, with well over 35,000 students at latest count. Some dozen members of this vast student population joined forces in 2015, determined to help foreign peers in need.

It was the height of the European refugee crisis, and Jana Wiggenhauser was one of those volunteers. She recalls how this small group of students took on new responsibilities rapidly. "The migrants had so many tough stories, tough situations. In some cases, volunteers were totally overwhelmed," she says.

Over time, the university’s administration, the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research, and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) offered funds and support to volunteers. And so the grassroots efforts of a few students, within the course of just a few years, were professionalized.

Today, six initiatives assist refugee students at Humboldt with class registration, legal counseling, networking, and more. The international strategy office has staffed up to help. Student volunteers are now looking ahead and focussed on developing a wider network with other institutions of higher learning throughout Germany.

Lessons learned within this realm, however, can help the broader foreign student population as well, Wiggenhauser emphasizes. "The university system in Germany is known to be bureaucratic," she admits. "But it’s learning how to be less strict and more flexible. Less German, you might say."

Mohamed Ali Mohamed thanks Hilmar Schröder, his PhD advisor at Humboldt University, for helping him out of Syria just in time. The 42-year-old geographer completed his PhD in soil cartography at Humboldt back in 2010 and went back home to teach at the University of Aleppo. He stayed in touch with his German mentor.

Syrian geographer Mohamed Ali Mohamed in Berlin © Paula Winkler

When Mohamed fled to Turkey in late 2015, paying a smuggler to get across the border, his German mentor contacted colleagues, Humboldt’s leadership, and the German embassy in Ankara to help expedite his visa application. Once Mohamed arrived in Berlin, Schröder helped find housing, funding, and other assistance for the Syrian scholar. "It was my salvation that colleagues at Humboldt went out of their way to help," Mohamed says.

Today, Mohamed is a Philipp Schwartz Fellow, a position funded by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation. The Philipp Schwartz Initiative helps scholars who are forced to flee their homelands because of their research, political views, or war. His family made it to Germany late last year, a major relief after waiting almost two years. Mohamed is now developing advanced land-use maps of metropolitan regions for urban planning. He hopes to use the technology to help rebuild Syria when the war ends.

Philipp Schwartz fellows are an elite group, Mohamed admits. Just 124 scholars have been promised funding since its inception by the Humboldt Foundation and Germany’s Federal Foreign Office in 2015. But it’s one approach to welcoming talented foreigners in need.