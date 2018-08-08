Deutsch goes digital. A growing number of apps can get you started.

My German lessons began around my grandparents’ kitchen table, where the language was adult code for information unintended for little ears. That made it irresistible, but the only vocabulary I acquired was Dummkopf and Wurst. My college semester wasn’t much more successful, force-feeding me subjunctives before breakfast.

Luckily, a host of online platforms helps me these days to maintain an intermediate level. Programs are improving rapidly, with different cost structures and approaches. The three best-known digital programs, Babbel, Duolingo, and Rosetta Stone, all have a German connection.

Babbel, the world’s top-grossing language-learning app and e-learning platform, was founded in Berlin in 2008. It offers a free sample lesson, but further study requires a monthly fee of about ten dollars (eight euros) including the mobile app.

Babbel combines inductive and deductive methods of instruction. Inductive lessons start with examples, then explain the rules. Deductive lessons offer the rule first, then move to examples.

In an early lesson, for instance, you’ll echo Frederike and Hannes’ intense negotiations over a potential ice-skating date. "Super, dann können wir zusammen gehen!" ("Great, then we can go together!") Another lesson lays out the rules of telling time, such as when to use "halb," "vor," and other conventions, before moving on to exercises. Sound bites are crisp and clear, with standard German accents – a far cry from my grandparents’ Rhineland dialect.

E-lessons teach vocabulary and small talk in a fun way

The subject matter isn’t universally useful (unless you’re looking for an ice-skating date), but lessons help to acquire conversational skills and vocabulary. All in all, Babbel is a solid and affordable choice. The company has been growing rapidly, and it won Fast Company’s award for learning software in 2016.

Babbel’s competitor, Duolingo, is free, although adware has been added to enhance the business model. Ads can be removed for a monthly fee roughly as much as a Babbel subscription.

Launched in 2009, Duolingo is the brainchild of German-Guatemalan technologist Luis von Ahn. Duolingo relies heavily on gamification, rewarding daily use with points that lead to free premium lessons. Lessons can be curiously addictive, especially as you rack up days towards a streak. Duolingo’s drawbacks include its synthetic, robotic-like voices, though developers claim users prefer them to human voices. Lessons are less varied than Babbel’s. The mobile app doesn’t exactly duplicate the online platform, and lessons are simplistic and can be annoying to use on a smartphone.

Rosetta Stone is the oldest platform, launched in 1992 by American entrepreneur Allen Stoltzfus, who had learned the language through immersion while living in Germany. Online packages start at 14 dollars (12 euros) a month.

Rosetta Stone has a special claim to fame. It has been used for decades by the US Department of State. Younger users may find lessons creaky. Instructional voices speak v-e-r-y slowly and photography is old-fashioned.

Students with some knowledge of German should take the placement tests on Babbel and Duolingo with a grain of salt. They can be skewed by a lack of familiarity with the software or app. Set up a ghost account for the first round, then take the test again with another account for a more accurate assessment.

Rosetta Stone, Duolingo, and Babbel have been joined by an ever-growing universe of free online courses. These include the DeutschAkademie’s online Deutschkurs, BBC’s Learn German, and MOOCs (Massive Online Open Courses) listed on edX and Coursera.

The gold standard of language learning always will be immersion. So sign up for an online program – and book a flight. It may not help you to understand Rhineland dialect, but you’ll be sure to get that ice-skating date.

Anne Nelson is author of "Red Orchestra" and has taught digital-media courses at Columbia University in the City of New York