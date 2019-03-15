Germans have a well-earned reputation for their strong work ethic. Yet beyond the border, one key aspect is hardly known at all. A ZEIT author explains the cult of "Feierabend", the end of the workday.

Germans are known around the world for their attention to detail, their über-punctuality, and their eagerness to get the job done. So it’s easy to imagine them hammering away at BMW auto bodies or Black

Forest cuckoo clocks until sunset, returning home to log precisely eight hours’ sleep before charging back to work the next morning.



It’s harder to picture all the fun these same Germans might be having in between. Let’s help you form an image by introducing the concept of Feierabend. Indeed, the flip side of that work ethic is all the after-work fun.

Like much German vocabulary, the word is as tricky as it is long. So just split it in two. Feier, a party or celebration, is added to Abend, or evening, to form party evening.

This article was excerpted from ZEIT Germany 1/2019. Click here to read the entire issue in PDF format for free.

At 5 p.m. every weekday, the earth seems to quake. It’s actually the sound of millions of pencils being dropped atop desks all over the country. Shortly thereafter, you’ll likely hear the very same phrase ringing through factories, offices, and streets around the country: Schönen Feierabend! This traditional salute formally introduces the end of the workday and the evening’s start.

It may be a cliché, but at least it’s tried and true: Germans love to grab a Feierabendbier, a beer to celebrate the end of the workday, with friends or even on their own. And the country’s most famous tradition of all revolves around beer: Oktoberfest.

More than six million people from all walks of life attend this annual celebration of Bavarian culture. Countrymen and globetrotters link arms, chug giant mugs, and slurp Weißwurst, a white sausage that’s a specialty of the region. In recent years, Bavarian millennials have rediscovered lederhosen and dirndls, wearing this traditional garb to go clubbing at any time of the year.

If you can’t wait until autumn to sit down with a brew, don’t despair. Just visit a Biergarten after getting off work. Literally, it’s a beer garden – an open-air space attached to a bar or restaurant, where guests can drink and dine at long picnic tables.

Outdoorsy types enjoy Northern Europe’s seemingly endless summer evenings. © Julia Luka Lila Nitzschke

And how Germans love eating outdoors! Grillen, firing up the barbecue, is a national obsession. As soon as the weather warms up, half the country is engulfed in smoke, while sausages sizzle over open flames in gardens everywhere.

Even parks are crammed full of portable grills, as people of all ages celebrate their Feierabend on those long summer evenings. And long they are: in Northern Europe, the sun sets as late as 11 p.m. in the summertime.

Germans are an outdoorsy folk. Some of their favorite pastimes involve fresh air. In summer, the canals that cut through the center of some cities turn into hot spots for stand up paddle boarding, canoeing, hanging out, or even surfing. For landlubbers, gardening has made a comeback, as young people rediscover their grandparents’ green thumbs and love of Schrebergärten, where people grow their own vegetables or just enjoy their own little patch of green. These allotment gardens often come with tidy fences and garden sheds and can be found just beyond the bustle of most cities.