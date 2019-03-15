Antonio Rüdiger grew up in southeastern Berlin. Now he’s a defender at FC Chelsea in London. What life is like for a pro footballer abroad.

I grew up in Neukölln, a neighborhood in Berlin. My family didn’t have much. My schoolmates often had the latest sneakers or mobile phones, which we just couldn’t afford. But even as a boy, I could tell it was really difficult for my mother to raise five children alone.

As far back as I can remember, football has been my greatest passion. My older brother Sahr played it years before me. We played in the street or in the cages of Neukölln. That always motivated me, because Sahr and his friends were all much bigger and stronger than I was. Asserting myself within that setting really left its mark on me.

Antonio Rüdiger 26, can imagine becoming a football consultant in Germany when his playing career is over

Sometimes we played for a can of Coke, sometimes for a kebab. There was never a referee, so things often got ugly on the field.

When I was seven years old, I joined my first football club, VfB Sperber Neukölln.

In the beginning, I experienced setbacks there time and again because I often tested the limits. I showed up too late for practice. I often used curse words. Finally, they gave me an ultimatum: either become a disciplined player or leave the team.

After a few more amateur teams, I transferred to the big club Borussia Dortmund in North Rhine-Westphalia. I was 15 years old at the time.

Even there, however, I had a really tough time settling in. My coach didn’t believe in me. He even told my brother Sahr, who also played for the club at the time, that I would never cut it.

I think many others would have given up at this point. But my brother managed to use that harsh critique to really motivate me instead.

And so in 2011, I was able to transfer to VfB Stuttgart, the largest top-league football club in Baden-Württemberg.

That move marked my professional debut in the Bundesliga, Germany’s national league.

And after transferring abroad to the Italian professional football club AS Roma, my biggest childhood dream finally came true: to become a professional footballer in the United Kingdom’s Premier League. Today, as a defender at Chelsea- Football Club in London, I am part of one of the Premier League’s best teams. That makes me proud.

Nowadays, my daily life looks like this: I train most mornings. In the UK, there are usually two matches a week. When I have an afternoon and evening off, I often stay home, use my PlayStation, or watch TV. Sometimes I go to a restaurant with my family or friends.

If I have a few days off, I fly to visit my family in Berlin. I do this as often as I can. Of course, I don’t get to see them as much as I would like in the middle of the competitive season.

But I also understand that these complaints are a true luxury. I know from my childhood, growing up in a tough neighborhood in the middle of Berlin, that life can also deal you completely different circumstances.

It isn’t always easy to hide the pressure that weighs on us professionals. If you read every single review in the newspapers or every commentary on social media during a rough spell – after a few defeats, for instance – it does get to you and affect your game.

Success can be almost as dangerous. It’s always important to stay grounded.

After my playing career, I can imagine working as a football consultant. Maybe I could even work together with my brother Sahr at his company. He has a lot of talent under contract. I would be excited to get involved there.