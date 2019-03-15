As a child, Neven Subotić was a refugee in the Black Forest. Now a German citizen, he plays at AS Saint-Étienne. He dreams of returning to Dortmund after his pro career.

I’m a Bosnian Serb, raised in Germany and the United States. When I moved to France last year, I had a bit of culture shock. For one thing, my teammates don’t pay as much attention to punctuality as Germans do. I also get the impression that people in Saint-Étienne don’t define themselves as strongly through their work.

Neven Subotić 30, hopes to devote more time to development aid worldwide via his foundation later in life

If you want to gain social standing in Germany or the US, you should stress that you work hard. In France, the focus is more on yourself, your well-being, and your preferences. That also has disadvantages: I enjoy direct feedback. It’s common in Germany for your colleagues or coach to criticize you, but I’ve rarely experienced that in France.

Although my work is very important to me, I can live well in both worlds, probably because I adapt well and respect and enjoy cultural differences. And that has to do with my biography.

Last May, I became a naturalized German citizen. That was a special moment. I spent 24 years of my life in Germany. We fled the former Yugoslavia in 1990, when I was one, and until I was 11, we lived in the Black Forest. Later, I returned to Germany as a professional footballer.

In our first years, the government only "tolerated" us; we had to renew our residency permits every few months. That was hard. My parents wanted to build a life, but what kind of employer hires someone whose future is so uncertain? It was also psychologically difficult to settle down. Why buy a good car or a good fridge if you don’t know how long you can stay?

Strangely enough, I had no existential angst at the time. Even as a toddler, I noticed we had little compared to other families, but I also knew that we had enough. Sometimes, I got a bit jealous of German families who traveled to foreign countries. We weren’t even allowed to leave the state.

This article was excerpted from ZEIT Germany 1/2019. Click here to read the entire issue in PDF format for free.

Thirty years later, my parents still say how important it was to have contact with the Germans around us. A nearby family would invite us to dinner each month. This respectful contact gave my parents strength.

In 1999, we moved to the US to avoid deportation to Bosnia and Herzegovina. I still think of Germany as my home, but what kind of identity I have isn’t so easy to answer. Probably it’s cosmopolitan. My parents grew up as Bosnian Serbs and are now Americans. The US is also important to me. I spent my teenage years there. And I spend time every year in Ethiopia to provide development aid through my foundation.

Why did I become a footballer? My father was a successful player in Bosnia and Slovenia. In the Black Forest, he worked in construction but also played for our local team. I grew up with football and spent my free time playing it in the park. In the US, an assistant coach for the national soccer team discovered me by chance, and this was probably decisive for my career.

I’m happy with my career path. After 10 years in the Bundesliga with FSV Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, and 1. FC Cologne, I didn’t really want to leave. My foundation is based in Dortmund, where my girlfriend and friends live. But the move to France was a professional decision.

Professional football careers are limited in time. I wanted to change to a club like AS Saint-Étienne where it was clear from the start that I’d get to play a lot. I firmly plan to return to Dortmund after my playing career ends and advance my foundation there. I have already prepared everything for this. I’m even a German citizen now.