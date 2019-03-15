So you want to join the ranks of foreign entrepreneurs in Germany? Learn some basics about financing your startup before getting started.

Go public or private

Launching a startup is like building any successful business. You won’t get far without some capital, and sometimes money is hard to find. For foreign founders in Germany, the hurdles can be even higher: language barriers, local business customs, and red tape. That hasn’t stopped international entrepreneurs from taking the plunge anyway.

Berlin ranks a close second to Silicon Valley when it comes to non-native business founders, according to market researcher Startup Genome’s 2017 Global Startup Ecosystem Report. About 43 percent of all founders in Germany’s capital are immigrants, compared with 46 percent in Silicon Valley, according to the report.

First and foremost, decide what type of financing is best for your new business’s needs. When it comes to choosing between public and private financing, much depends on the state of your startup’s development, how fast your business needs to grow, and how much control you’d like to keep over the company going forward.

So, before doing anything else, decide whether you’d like to access public or private financing. Nowadays, the federal government, states, and the European Union all provide support programs for startups. There are also roughly a hundred well-established private incubators and accelerators throughout the country.

What’s more, domestic and global venture capitalists (VCs) are becoming more and more active as the country’s biggest startup hubs – Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg – gain global attention. In recent years, a number of German VCs and incubators have emerged, particularly but not only in Berlin. Of these, Rocket Internet, Blue Yard Capital, Cherry Ventures Management, Point Nine Capital, and Project A all are based in Berlin. In Munich, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures and Acton Capital Partners have made strong inroads. Earlybird Venture Capital, one of Germany’s oldest VC groups, founded back in 1997, has offices in both cities.

Additionally, corporations such as SAP, Merck, Bayer, Siemens, and even the South Korean conglomerate Samsung either have their own incubators located in cities throughout the country or are connected to VC funds.

The German government has set up a wide range of financing vehicles, and many of them are available to non-Germans and natives alike. The Berlin-based program German Accelerator, for instance, helps local startups expand into New York, Silicon Valley, and Southeast Asia. The High-Tech Founders Fund in Bonn does similar work.

And keep in mind: Various state-run agencies are developing to help foreigners apply for funding and also fast-track their visa applications. Just one example: Berlin Partner for Business and Technology, a public-private partnership, collaborates with the Berlin State Senate and more than 280 companies to help entrepreneurs launch and expand their businesses.

Back in 2008, Alexander Siebert founded Retresco, a content automation service drawing on artificial intelligence. At the time, both public and private investors offered him financing. "The constructs are different," the computer linguist says. State schemes are essentially loans that need to be repaid, he explains, while private schemes look for a share of the company. In the end, Retresco accepted an offer from private investors.

Follow the money

State funding can involve more red tape, warns Travis Todd, co-founder of Silicon Allee, which supports international startups in Berlin. "You need to do a lot of reporting and stick to your business plan, which for startups is not the most risk-free thing," he says.

On the flip side, venture capitalists "follow their own logic," says Paul Wolter, spokesman for the German Startups Association. "They want to make good on their investment, and that usually means through an exit." If you do opt for a VC, he advises, find one that specializes in your sector and offers more than just money. For instance, these groups can be helpful to companies just starting out by sharing valuable business intelligence and market strategy.