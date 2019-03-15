The German business world is complex. Key terms to help cut through the jargon, from A to Z, in English and German

German terms in English

Arbeit

f. (work)

1. the act of working. 2. a place of work. 3. job. 4. business

Arbeitsunfähigkeitsbescheinigung

f. (sick note)

an official form, signed by a doctor, stating that an employee is ill and needs to stay home from work for a particular period of time. By law, German employers must pay 100 percent of a worker’s salary or wages during the first six weeks of illness. Also called a Krankschreibung, this form must be submitted to both employer and insurer by the third day after onset of illness

Baustelle

f. (building site, construction site)

1. a place where construction is carried out. 2. often used to refer to areas of a company’s operations or earnings in need of improvement

Betriebsrat

m. (workers’ council)

worker representation on the management board of a company. In German establishments with more than five regularly employed staff members, a workers’ council can be elected to represent colleagues

Bürotratsch

m. (office gossip)

water-cooler conversation that typically takes place among office workers

Dieselskandal

m. (diesel-gate, emissions scandal)

car emissions fraud scandal that made worldwide headlines in 2015. That year, it came to light that Volkswagen Group and other carmakers had conducted predominantly illegal manipulations in order to circumvent statutory limits for emissions for several years and had used political influence to safeguard them

Fachkräftemangel

m. (lack of qualified personnel)

an economic state in which a significant number of jobs requiring particular skills cannot be filled because there are no suitably qualified workers available on the labor market

Insolvenzverfahren

f. (insolvency proceedings)

bankruptcy proceedings at a company or enterprise. In recent years, Germany and other European Union member states have revamped bankruptcy laws after a wave of insolvency cases

Mahlzeit

f. (meal, mealtime)

1. common meal taken at a particular time of day. Most German employees take 30-minute lunch breaks around noon. 2. a salutation before or after eating. 3. a general greeting exchanged between co-workers at any time of day

Mitbestimmung

f. (co-determination)

cooperation between management and workers in decision-making, especially by worker representation on boards

Mittelstand

m. (small- and medium-sized enterprises)

1. a family-owned, often family-operated, company that generates less than 50 million euros in revenue and has fewer than 500 employees. 2. German companies characterized by a common set of values and management practices. Some larger enterprises claim the classification due to the positive connotations; Robert Bosch is one example

Saftladen

m. (juice shop)

1. a shop that sells juice. 2. a poorly run or managed company. 3. an inferior establishment

Steuerbescheid

m. (tax statement)

1. a notice of tax assessment. 2. a bill that’s typically received four to eight weeks after a tax statement has been filed with authorities. For participants in the German workforce, the first 9,168 euros of annual income (Grundfreibetrag) are tax free