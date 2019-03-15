What on earth is the "Mittelstand"? Germany’s small- and medium-sized enterprises often are industry leaders. Yet elsewhere in the world, most people have never heard of them.

The German Fairy Tale Route stretches from Hanau to Bremen, connecting picturesque villages and medieval towns popularized by the brothers Grimm. If you hike there, you’ll likely encounter a modern, real-life fairy tale: The Wirtschaftswunder, or economic miracle.

Strolling past century-old timber-framed houses in Melsungen, one such town, you’ll spot the futuristic headquarters of B. Braun Melsungen on a nearby hilltop. The medical-device producer started out as a modest village pharmacy in 1839, but it has become one of the world’s leading companies in its field. It had 65,000 employees and generated 6.8 billion euros in sales in 2017.

One of its innovations is the tongue-twisting Venenverweilkanüle, or intravenous catheter. Doctors and healthcare industry experts might quickly tick off its trademarked name: Vasofix Safety. Never heard of it, or of B.Braun, for that matter? That’s because it’s a so-called hidden champion, a hyper-specialized market leader. And it’s just one of many in Germany.

Welcome to the Mittelstand – a vast swath of privately run companies that are the soul of the country’s export-led economy. Indeed, German industry is envied in some other parts of the world. Sleek BMWs and practical Volkswagens may take up the headlines, but products outside of the limelight also do heavy lifting. And companies such as B. Braun have turned the economy into a powerhouse since the years of reconstruction after World War II.

The word Mittelstand is difficult to translate and causes some confusion. Its literal translation is middle class. It’s more commonly defined as a statistical category, though: small- and medium-sized enterprises, often family-owned or family-run, with annual revenues of less than 50 million euros and fewer than 500 employees.

But it has a certain connotation, too: stable growth, attention to detail, precision engineering, and loyalty to the workforce. That’s why larger companies also like to claim the label. Indeed, more than 60 percent of the German workforce is employed in the Mittelstand.

Today, there’s a bewildering array of companies, from chemical makers to toy manufacturers, that include themselves in the category. Pilz, a leader in automation technology, is one of them. If you’ve ever worked on a construction site or with electronics, you’ll recognize its iconic yellow safety relays and red emergency stop button called PNOZ. That button can shut down entire factories in an instant if something goes wrong.

Founded in 1948 as a glass-blowing workshop, Pilz quickly expanded into parts for closed-circuit electronic systems. Based in Ostfildern, just southeast of Stuttgart, it’s run by Susanne Kunschert and Thomas Pilz. The siblings have expanded their grandfather’s business into a company with more than 2,500 employees on all continents.

A few miles north of Pilz’s headquarters lies Waiblingen-Neustadt, where a company called Stihl carved out a niche for itself back in 1926. Today, its hedge trimmers and pressure washers rack up roughly 4 billion euros in sales per year. Its chainsaw is used by lumberjacks and construction workers around the world.

German hightech engineering has taken on other challenges over the years as well. Based in Duderstadt near the university town of Göttingen, Ottobock revolutionized prosthetics after World War I by mass-producing what until then been a strictly artisanal affair.

Today, Ottobock spearheads new generations of advanced prosthetics with developments such as the Michelangelo Hand. This device features an electronically activated thumb that functions almost like a human hand would. The first person to be fitted with the Michelangelo Hand, an Austrian electrician named Patrick Mayrhofer, went on to win a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Paralympics.

It may not have an Olympic story to tell, but Fränkische Rohrwerke is an industry leader in its own right. The company, based in the northern Bavarian city of Königsberg, makes corrugated pipe systems in a dizzying array of varieties and colors. Fränkische Rohrwerke, founded in 1906, was overhauled in 1946 by the founder’s widow, Auguste Kirchner, who became a pioneer female industrialist.

The Mittelstand isn’t represented only by power tools and

hightech gadgets. Consumer products in households around the globe – from Miele washing machines and Gaggenau cooktops to Nivea hand lotion and Haribo gummy bears – can be traced back to that business fairy tale road as well.