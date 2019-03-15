Few foreign managers have made it to the top of a German corporation. Kasper Rørsted has done so twice. The CEO of Adidas talks with ZEIT about sportswear, innovation, and the secret to his success

ZEIT Germany: In August 2016, you left your post as CEO of consumer-goods group Henkel to take the helm at Adidas. Since then, Henkel’s share price has risen 50 percent and other CEOs consider you a hero. Is this reputation warranted?

Kasper Rørsted: I don’t know. Sure, Henkel’s market capitalization has multiplied, and that has created a certain amount of trust among its investors. And here at Adidas, I took over a well-managed company.

ZEIT Germany: What are you particularly good at?

Rørsted: My strength lies in managing a global company and in making it better and also more efficient.

ZEIT Germany: As a top manager, your opinions also count in political discussions. Do you support Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser when he warns of emerging nationalism and racism in Germany?

Rørsted: I would have said no – until the events in Chemnitz (the far-right protests that made international headlines in August 2018). Maybe I have to rethink that now. But within Adidas, racism is not a relevant issue. I have spoken about the importance of education, digitization, and the promotion of women in management positions. For me, these are the three most important issues. Every CEO has to choose what is most important for him and his company.

ZEIT Germany: Could the advance of right-wing populism in Germany also harm the Adidas brand abroad?

Rørsted: I am a foreigner too. This is a very German view. I believe that a large proportion of voters in the right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) are protest voters. I see the situation less critically than my colleague Mr. Kaeser does at Siemens.

ZEIT Germany: Are you afraid of a shift to the right in German society?

Rørsted: Germany is one of the most liberal countries in the world. Its people are almost too critical of their past. I actually like to see the German flag and hear the national anthem. And I am very proud to run a German company.

I like living here, my children were born here. To me, it is a successful country. As a Dane, I have never been discriminated against in this country. Otherwise, I probably never would have become head of Henkel and now of Adidas.

Kasper Rørsted, 57, is a native of Aarhus, Denmark.

ZEIT Germany: Scandinavians are well-liked, though ...

Rørsted: From the start, when I took on my very first job in Germany, I decided to get to know the country as well as possible. I deliberately didn’t look for Danish friends after moving here. I immersed myself.

ZEIT Germany: Can Adidas still distinguish itself from global competition through technical innovation?

Rørsted: Yes (picks up two pairs of shoes from a shelf in his office). These shoes show that very clearly. See here? The sole of the Adidas Boost model was developed by the German chemicals concern BASF, and its cushioning is demonstrably better.

And this shoe, the Futurecraft 4D, was made with a 3D printer. In a few years, we will be able to scan a foot, then the shoe will be individually adapted to that foot and printed. The upper material of Parley shoes is also made entirely from recycled waste. That’s unique to Adidas.

ZEIT Germany: Will customers pay more for shoes made of recycled materials?

Rørsted: I hope so! There’s a reason why it’s more expensive: The plastic has to be collected and processed (pointing to a pair of Adidas shoes). There are eleven plastic bottles in this pair of shoes. For us, this is the future. By 2024, we want to use only recycled plastic for as many products as possible.