Why did your new boss just take a huge step back after shaking your hand? What you really need to know about manners on the job in Germany

The tome

Way back in 1788, a German baron published his thoughts on etiquette. They were so comprehensive that the book, Über den Umgang mit Menschen ("On Human Relations"), is still the authoritative guide to behavior and politeness in the country. Adolph Freiherr Knigge’s book is so pervasive that the word Knigge has become synonymous with good manners in the country.

And most of Knigge’s tips still ring true. "There is no such thing as a white lie," he wrote. "There has not yet been an untruth uttered that sooner or later hasn’t led to unfortunate consequences for everyone."

The timing

It’s no stereotype that Germans take punctuality to an extreme. Always be exactly on time. One exception: if invited to a timed reception (say, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.), never stay the entire duration. Arrive a little later, and leave earlier.

The introduction

There’s a well-worn phrase for social introductions in Germany: "Alter vor Geschlecht, es folgt die Dame, dann der Herr." In plain English, the oldest person in a group has the right to know first who the newcomer is. Only after this should the newcomer be introduced to any women, and, lastly, men. In business, it’s a bit different. The most senior-ranked person should first be introduced to unknown people, regardless of age or gender. Germans are big on titles, so if you’re introducing someone with a doctorate, or a person of nobility, include his or her title. If you have a title, however, be modest! Don’t mention it when giving your name.

The formal address Sie is still best form for new acquaintances, business and otherwise. In most corporate cultures, the more senior person still sets the tone for the conversation. He or she decides whether participants address each other by Sie or du.

The Greeting

It’s a hand-shaking culture! Again, age before gender (or most senior officials in business). Many Germans don’t even know the rules anymore, so it may make sense just to extend your hand. Germans also often step back after shaking hands, in order to provide a proper distance. Be sure to look people in the eye when you greet them. And don’t leave out professor and doctor titles unless the person who holds them says it’s okay to do so.

The look

If you’re uncertain, ask discreetly about the dress code in advance of an event or a new job. In general, Germans are still a fairly conservative bunch. In business, basic blue or pin-striped suits with matching ties, 1950s-style, are the norm for men; for women, a simple, well-tailored pant suit or skirt with matching jacket and flats.

In recent years, especially with a burgeoning startup culture, smart casual has become acceptable at certain events and even some workplaces. At office parties held in the early evening, for instance, business casual is often fine. A precious few companies have adopted casual Fridays, too.

For men, business casual means jeans or corduroys with a polo shirt, pullover, and blazer (handkerchief recommended). Women have more flexibility, as long as they leave outlandish colors and revealing styles at home in their closets.

Etiquette Clothing choices Knowing proper form can help ease any transition into working life abroad. In Germany, the code of behavior is practically a business in its own right. For Susanne Helbach-Grosser, one of the country’s leading manners experts, being polite starts with dressing correctly. Germans tend to dress formally, particularly in workplace settings. Even in less formal situations, Helbach-Grosser urges both men and women to wear jackets. Some smaller clothing choices have particular implications, particularly in the business world. So tread cautiously. Socks, for one, should go up to the calf when sitting so that skin is never exposed. Businesspeople should avoid white socks, which are associated with the medical profession or tennis playing. The amount of information on business rules, from what to wear to how to make chitchat, can be overwhelming, Helbach-Grosser admits. But be open and ask questions. And keep a notebook in the first few weeks after your arrival to jot down etiquette rules and observations about office behavior, she says. By Madeleine Schwartz

The oddities

There are so many that it’s hard to single out just one. The German toast is one. You must look each and every person you toast directly in the eyes while clinking glasses, or else. And don’t forget to bring along a Mitbringsel (a small gift, ideally flowers, chocolate, or alcohol) when invited to someone else’s home.

The Talk

In most corporate cultures, it’s still the more senior person who sets the tone for the conversation. Unlike in the Anglo-Saxon world, Germans dislike banal chitchat. That said, don’t take sides in any discussions about politics. Better yet, don’t broach the subject. "I’ve actively tried very hard not to bring the center of gravity back to United States politics in most conversations," says Amanda Cormier, an American who moved to Berlin in 2017 to work at healthcare startup Clue. When in doubt, just consider what the baron would do.



By Deborah Steinborn. Madeleine Schwartz contributed to this article.