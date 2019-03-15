Think Germany’s rules of business are complex? Try understanding its politics. ZEIT’s political editor gives his take on the landscape

In 1992, shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall, a plenary hall was inaugurated for the Bundestag, Germany’s parliament. The bright, ultra-modern building wasn’t in the new capital, Berlin. It was in Bonn, former seat of government of the old West German Federal Republic.

This new building had been years in the making, its design a symbol of the country’s makeup. In Bonn’s plenary hall, seats of members of parliament, the chancellor, cabinet members, and representatives of the federal states were arranged in a large circle, on equal footing, and in harmony under a glass roof.

If you seek a vivid metaphor for German democracy, you’ll find it here. Indeed, the country’s political system is essentially based on consensus and cooperation. It doesn’t take place as a sharp contrast between government and opposition but rather at a round table. The system isn’t characterized by hard checks and balances but rather by a finely balanced cooperation of many actors on several levels.

The central and most important actor in this system is the German chancellor. The Basic Law (in German, Grundgesetz), the Constitution of 1949, gives the head of government a very strong position.



In everyday political life, however, the chancellor’s power finds so many limits that the wish once expressed by Angela Merkel to "govern through" (in German, durchregieren) remains unfulfilled.

First of all, with one exception, all chancellors of the Federal Republic of Germany have governed only on the basis of a coalition of several parties. The chancellor is thus usually condemned to consideration and compromise when formulating goals. What’s more, heads of government are not even free to decide on the composition of their cabinet.

In the country’s political reality, it has become common practice for each coalition partner to be entitled to a ministerial post or posts. This, in turn, means the chancellor can’t fire insubordinate ministers who don’t belong to his or her political party without endangering the coalition.



But even the common policy of a coalition can’t be enforced without resistance. This is partly due to the Bundesrat, Germany’s other parliamentary body, which represents the 16 federal states. It has a say in many issues, and in some crucial cases, veto rights.

The Bundesrat may have the deepest roots in German history, dating back to the assemblies of sovereign princes who, since the Middle Ages, had jointly supported the old empire. Even today, its representatives aren’t direct representatives of the people, as in the United States Senate, but instead consist of delegations from the states, including governors. They confidently pursue the interests of their regions and parties, which are by no means always identical. The chancellor cannot automatically expect the support of governors from his or her own party in exchange for something else.



The picture is even more complex. It’s common for a party that forms a coalition with the chancellor’s party at the federal level to cooperate with a party that is in opposition in the federal government in one or more states. Thus the lines of conflict in the Bundesrat often run in a criss-cross fashion, blurring all sharp ideological differences.