Think Germans are efficient? Then you haven’t encountered their yen for bureaucracy. But there’s help. Seven steps to settle in

Find Some Digs

First things first: You need a base. Many young professionals just starting out live in shared apartments known as WGs. This stands for Wohngemeinschaft – a living community. You’ll have your own room but share a bathroom, a kitchen, maybe a living room.

In Germany for a limited time? A sublet, called a Zwischenmiete, might be easier. It’s already furnished, whereas in regular apartments, renters often have to install fridges and stoves.

The landlord receives Warmmiete, basic rent plus utilities. Gas, heating, and electricity are included; telephone and internet bills aren’t. Public TV and radio license fees, called GEZ, cost an additional 17.50 euros per month.

Landlords may ask for as much as three months’ rent as a security deposit, or Kaution. If nothing’s damaged, the deposit will be returned when you move out. Get a signed list of pre-existing damage before you move in.

Sadly, the housing market is full of scams, even in Germany. Never pay before you sign a lease. Viewing an apartment should never cost anything. Luckily, renters’ rights are strong. The local Mieterschutzbund, a tenants’ rights organization, can help. Popular websites to find an apartment or a room in a WG:

Register

This is vital. You’ll need proof of registration, the Meldebestätigung, for everything from bank accounts to health insurance. In Germany, you must register your address with local government each time you move.

According to German law, you must do so within 14 days of moving. Government offices sometimes work very slowly, so meeting this deadline is nearly impossible. But scheduling an appointment at the Meldebehörde within two weeks of moving should suffice.

In most cities, it’s possible to schedule an appointment online. But the next free one might be in three months. Try checking the website first thing, at 7 a.m., for cancellations. And be sure to get all needed paperwork in order before your appointment: 1. A valid passport. 2. The Anmeldeformular, or registration form. These forms are only avail-able in German, but filling out your name, date of birth, and address is easy with the help of Google Translate. 3. A Wohnungsgeberbescheinigung, which confirms you are allowed to live in the apartment. Your landlord should give you a signed version of this form along with your lease. If you are subletting or living in a WG, the leaseholder needs to sign. Your lease is not a replacement for this form. Once you have all these documents, registering should be a breeze.

Bank on It

To open a bank account with a traditional bank, you must visit a brick-and-mortar branch. You’ll need a passport or other valid ID, and, of course, your proof of registration. Most forms are only in German. Find a staff member who can help. Or use an online bank, such as N26 or comdirect. They don’t charge fees, and they offer support in English.

Cash is still king in Germany. Many stores and restaurants don’t accept debit or credit cards, and banks often charge a fee for withdrawing cash at ATMs outside their network. Public savings banks, called Sparkassen, have the most ATMs, but opening an account can be difficult without proof of permanent residence.

Credit and loans are regulated strictly, so you’ll need proof of regular income. Pre-paid credit cards are available.

Lastly, whether you’ve accepted a company job or are self-employed, you’ll need a Steuernummer, a tax identification number. It should arrive in the mail a few weeks after you register. Be sure to follow up if it doesn’t; you’ll need it in order to get paid.

Get Insured

Once you have a bank account, get some health insurance (Krankenversicherung); it’s crucial. You need proof of it when accepting a job.

If you’re a European Union citizen and here for under a year, use your home insurance with a European Health Insurance Card. Others must apply for either public (gesetzliche) or private insurance.

If your gross salary is less than 60,750 euros a year (or 5,063 euros a month), membership in public insurance is mandatory. Contributions are split between employer and employee, and 7.3 percent of gross salary will be deducted from your paycheck. Private insurance for freelancers can be pricier.

Both types of insurance tend to cover doctor’s visits and most prescription pills. You’ll need a passport, registration, employment contract, and domestic bank-account details to apply. One benefit of public health insurance: you’ll automatically get a social-security number. Otherwise, you’ll need to apply for that too. A list of health insurers is at www.krankenkassen.de. Techniker Krankenkasse is popular.

The Residence Permit

You’re almost done! You finally can become a legal resident of the Federal Republic of Germany. (If you’re an EU citizen, you already enjoy the right to freedom of movement). Non-EU citizens need a residence permit, or Aufenthaltstitel. To get it, you’ll need to make an appointment at the local Ausländerbehörde, the immigration office.

Exactly which documents you need depends on the type of visa, but the following are musts: a valid passport; a biometric passport photo; a completed application form called Antrag auf Erteilung eines Aufenthaltstitels, which you can download ahead of time; your lease; proof of registration; German health insurance; and 110 euros in cash.

This article was excerpted from ZEIT Germany 1/2019.

If you plan on moving to Germany but do not have a job yet, there is the job seeker’s visa for people who hold a university degree. It allows you to stay in Germany for six months. You will need to prove you can cover your living expenses during the time with bank statements showing you have a minimum of 720 euros in your account per month.

If you’re freelancing, bring proof that you have clients, plus a CV, a cover letter, professional references, and a printed portfolio of your work. You’ll also need a thorough financing plan that includes revenue forecasts for the next few years, and a bank statement as well.

If you come for a job, bring along your work contract, a job description (Stellenbeschreibung), and an employment permission form (Antrag auf Erlaubnis einer Beschäftigung).

If all your papers are in order, you’ll finally get that cherished ID. Welcome to Germany!

Your first residence permit might be limited to a year or two, after which you’ll need to renew. After going through these hoops once or twice, though, the residence permit will usually become permanent.

Outsource Red Tape

If settling in seems daunting and you can afford it, hire an agency to help jump the hurdles. Services cost anywhere from 10 euros for registration assistance in your language up to about 100 euros for the whole shebang (registration, health insurance, and bank-account assistance).

There’s a cottage industry in expat services. One such group is SympatMe, founded in 2014 by tech-savvy Berliners who noticed that some friends had a tough time when moving to Germany.

SympatMe can help you get an initial work visa, find and register your apartment, open a bank account, set up internet and phone, and even get expat discounts. It offers assistance in several languages.

Start a Business

Starting your own business? You may need to jump more hurdles than you would elsewhere. Find a tax consultant to help you navigate the bureaucratic maze. Services such as the Munich-based Ageras can help you find the right match.

