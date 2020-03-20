Moving to a new country is hard, and starting a new job there is, too. But it needn’t be – if you take the time to understand the broader culture. To see how you’re doing, take this quiz prepared by the British comedy writer and author of "How to Be German in 50 Easy Steps".

Congratulations, foreigner, you aced the interview and got the job! A glorious career awaits you at AK Expert AG, a mid-sized, family-run car acoustics technology company just outside of Stuttgart. But are you ready? Will you survive your Probezeit (the six-month-long probation period) and be rewarded with that most hallowed of all German possessions, the unbefristeter Arbeitsvertrag (permanentwork contract)?



Let’s find out!

1.

When you do something …

a) … you do it very well.

b) … you do it like it’s never been done before in its goddamn life. You do it to death. You bury it. You dig it up, and then you do it all over again.

c) … all in all, you do it fine enough.

d) … do something? You? Isn’t there someone else around who could do it? How about that guy? Yeah, that guy, over there!

Hint

Germans are very professional people, more likely to take a long-cut than a short-cut. If they decide to perform any task at all – whether it’s hanging a curtain, inventing car acoustic technologies, studying yoga, or building an airport in their capital city – you can be sure that, no matter how long it takes and what it costs, they’ll do it properly. This is precisely what makes them such great employees, lovers, and accountants. So, throw away your shrug, set fire to your indifference, and nuke your nonchalance. Here in Germany, we do things properly, or not at all.

2.

The first few weeks at AK Expert AG pass in quiet, glorious productivity until you realize you urgently need sales figures from your colleague Dirk. How do you ask him for them?

a) "Sup D’Man. Anything planned for the weekend? I was just at the sauna yesterday. CRAZY! TOTALLY NAKED! EVERYONE! Yeah, anyway, so I hear it’s going to rain tomorrow? That sucks. Did you check that new Netflix show about the cat killer? My God. It’s A-M-A-Z-E-B-A-L-L-S. So anyway, that new intern is pretty cute, right? And oh yeah, by the way, there’s this presentation that I’m working on … "

b) "Dirk. I need a thing. You have the thing. Give me the thing by 10 a.m. tomorrow. Alles klar?"

c) "Hallo Dirk. It’s short notice but I really need some sales figures from you by 10 a.m. tomorrow for an important presentation. Is that possible? Danke."

d) Dirk’s kind of intense. I’ll get my colleague to ask him. Or send an e-mail. Or write a letter. Or try telepathy.

Hint

Germans are pathologically direct. Every sentence is an arrow fired at the heart of the matter. So in your interactions, you can drop all the endless small talk and piffle paffle. Global warming is already breaking enough ice, thanks very much. Make your communications honest, give fair deadlines, throw in the occasional alles klar (all right), and you’ll discover that underneath their slightly prickly pineapple exterior is a soft, sweet, and extraordinarily helpful interior.

3.

Another month passes. One day, sitting at lunch, you notice your colleague Sara has a new haircut that makes her look like a small boy from the 1950s. She asks your opinion. How do you respond?

a) Say nothing and look away until she changes the subject.

b) Lie and say it suits her.

c) Tell her the full, honest truth: "That haircut makes you look like a small boy from the 1950s."



d) Tell her the full, honest truth but in a nice way (for Germans): "That haircut makes you look like a small boy from the 1950s. This is probably the fashion of the young people now, oder?"

Hint

In this land of Denker, DIN-A4, and Döner, honesty is always the best policy. So, if you think you won’t like the answer, turn and run from the question. Germans realized long ago that sugarcoating is best reserved for cakes. This might sound negative, but it’s actually great. This is one of the few countries where you can take everyone at their word.

4.

When in a German office, what’s the correct time to use the greeting Mahlzeit (mealtime)?

a) When someone has food inside their mouth and is – at that very moment – chewing.

b)Around lunchtime.

c) From mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

d) All of the time. Any time. Each and every time.

Hint

Mahlzeit, which literally means mealtime, is now often confusingly used as a general greeting, divorced of its culinary origins. Don’t be surprised if, at 10 a.m., standing in the office bathroom, washing your hands at the sink, a colleague enters and throws a hearty Mahlzeit your way. Just throw it right back. Mahlzeit!

5.

There’s renovation work at AK Expert AG. Sitting at your desk, you detect a slight draft. What do you do?

a) Run away shouting, "Oh my God, a draft, oh my God, it burns. It burns! The sickness is already inside me."



b) Say, "Is there a draft? I think I’m getting sick."



c) Quietly put on your scarf, a.k.a. The Magic German Schal of Instant Wellness.

d) Nothing, it’s just a draft.

Hint

Germans are terrified of drafts. Rather than seeing them as a bit of air to the neck, they react to them as if they’re hurricanes to the head. There is almost no physical malady they’re unwilling to blame on these slightest of breezes. It’s a cute, entertaining, collective irrationality, like how they think wishing someone happy birthday early causes the person to burst into flames. Every culture has its quirks. So don’t argue, don’t ridicule, and don’t present peer-reviewed science to the contrary. Just sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

6.

5:30 p.m.! Finally, it’s Feierabend (end of the workday). But wait, you’re in the middle of a task. What do you do?

a) Stay until it’s done. You’ll surely be thanked for your diligence.

b) Finish it from home.

c) Immediately stand up, close your laptop, and leave.

d) Drop everything and perform an emergency process review of how you’ve been so inefficient that this could possibly have occurred. Then close your laptop and leave.



Hint

While Germans often define themselves by what they do, they tend to only want to do it during office hours; they work to live, they don’t live to work. While there’s a huge difference between the private and public sector, working a lot of overtime is likely to be seen as a sign you’re not very good at your job, have no friends, probably aren’t even in a Verein (social club or society), and should be treated with the caution shown a ticking bomb. So leave Instagram, personal calls, and gossip about your colleagues for your own time, slacker.



Thank you, Ausländer/in, your Probezeit is over! To see if you’ve passed, use the key and add up your points for each answer. Did you make the grade? Do you still have a job? What do Sara and Dirk really think of you? Check the results table to find out.



The Points

1) A: 3pts, B: 4pts, C: 2pts, D: 1pt

2) A: 1pt, B: 3pts, C: 4pts, D: 2pts

3) A: 2pts, B: 1pt, C: 3pts. D: 4pts

4) A: 1pt, B: 2pts, C: 3pts, D: 4pts

5) A: 4pts, B: 3pt, C: 2pts, D: 1pt

6) A: 2pts, B: 1pt, C: 3pts, D: 4pts

The Results

21+ points = You aced it!

Outstanding work! We’re delighted with the past six months. You work hard, you work efficiently, and you’re absolutely terrified of drafts. Your colleagues like you, but they only know an appropriate amount about you. They appreciate how you instinctively try to split every bill, never saw a beer bottle you didn’t try to Prost, and always have at least five different types of pens on your desk. Ja, a bright future in the mid-sized car acoustics industry awaits you. Gut gemacht! (Well done!)



17–20 points = Your contract is renewed.

You’ve survived your first six months admirably. You’re fitting in. Your colleagues note how hard you try to keep a collegiate atmosphere. There’s still room to improve. For one thing, you scheduled your holidays just six months in advance. You don’t drink coffee, STILL don’t have a Ph.D. in ancient Japanese haiku, and you haven’t been to the Baltic Sea yet. But let’s not nitpick. You’re doing a sufficient job, and we’re keeping you on. Glückwunsch.

12–16 points = Sorry, but we’re letting you go.

While you tried hard, mostly, we have decided that AK Expert AG is not the best place for you to continue your career. Why? You came in late, left either late or early, never had a pen or pencil, on several occasions your shoes were scuffed, you never used anyone’s academic title and you asked for vegetarian food in the Kantine (canteen). While your work was not without merit: we’re letting you go. Good luck out there!



Less than 11 points = You’re fired!

Thanks for nothing, foreigner. While you tried – sometimes, we think – you aren’t a good fit for the corporate culture of AK Expert AG. You expected us to bring you cake on your birthday. You friended all your colleagues on Facebook, shirked your tasks, turned in a holiday request only three months in advance, gossiped about Dirk’s love life in the kitchen, and, on April 15th, placed a plastic bottle in the paper recycling bin. We could go on, of course, but we’ve organized a little party today from 3:10 to 3:25 p.m. instead. We’ll celebrate that you’ve been fired while having coffee and cake. Auf Wiedersehen!