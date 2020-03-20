A top German business angel and author of a recent book on startup financing outlines the most common mistakes founders make when seeking funding in Germany

#1 They underestimate the time and effort needed to complete a funding round

Funding rounds in Germany take a lot of time – typically, three to four months for a business-angel round and six to eight months for a round with venture capital (VC) funds. Some Silicon Valley business angels, by contrast, do deals over a single lunch.

Martin Giese managing director of Xpreneurs, a leading incubator in Munich, is a business angel and author of the 2020 book "Startup Finanzierung"

Regardless of where they live, startup founders tend to make decisions swiftly. So they underestimate the time it takes busy investors to respond to introductions, meet, review information, negotiate conditions, and finally agree to a signing. In Germany, this process takes even longer since that final signing requires a notary’s validation. Even your target investor’s summer break – which can be especially long in this social market economy – may add extra weeks to the process.

Founders also may underestimate the time and effort that they need to put into the process. They may think, for one, that a funding round will involve just a single investor. Juggling many leads at the same time is common, which can make fundraising a full-time job for founders. As André Schwämmlein, founder of mobility unicorn Flixbus, explains in the book Startup Finanzierung: "Your alternatives determine the outcome of your negotiations." The more time you take to systematically reach out to various potential investors, the better your prospects.

#2 They stumble into the funding process

Approaching funding haphazardly could get you burned. Take some time to prepare instead. © Max Siedentopf

Fundraising needs to be managed professionally, yet surprisingly often, startup founders just let it happen. They happen to run into a potential investor who shows interest in their company at a conference or another networking event, and then they hurriedly try to assemble answers to that single investor’s inquiries.

Simply put, that haphazard approach is a really bad idea. Even if founders get funding this way, they might have found a better deal elsewhere. Perhaps waiting to achieve an important milestone would have led to a better company valuation? Now, they’ll never know ...

Hanno Renner, CEO of human-resources startup Personio, approached fundraising just as a professional salesperson would approach client-building.

For each funding round, he input all relevant investor information into a customer-relationship management system. He ranked and pursued each potential investor according to desirability. And then he successfully used the demonstrated interest of each

of those investors as leverage in negotiations.

#3 They ask for too little money

Too little money? You heard right. A funding round should always be large enough to cover operations for at least 12 months; ideally, it should cover the next year and a half. Asking for lower sums in the hopes of getting to "yes" faster is pointless.

A reluctance to ask for sufficient money can get founders stuck in an endless funding cycle. If you ask for too little money, the invested sum may last for only six months. You’ll need to start another round the day the first one is completed. And it’s nearly impossible to get work done and achieve milestones if you’re in perpetual funding negotiations.

Investing more money makes sense to investors, too. For a startup, 1.5 million euros rather than one million euros will make a big difference. But from the perspective of a VC fund with a 100-million-euro budget, that difference of half a million euros is really no more than a rounding error. So for venture capitalists, the bottleneck comes in the amount of deals they can execute and follow up on in the next round and not in the initial investment.

#4 They chase VC money too early

Sure, startups are a risky business. But is it really true that only VCs will invest in them? Don’t let Hollywood films or media buzz around big startups fool you. VC funds’ doors aren’t the first that entrepreneurs knock on.

In Germany, the typical VC fund invests at a very specific point in the life of a startup; it steps in after the company has already achieved significant and relevant milestones, such as a solid team, a prototype, first users, as well as growing recurring revenues.