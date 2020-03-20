Many German business leaders are fighting back against right-wing populism. Professor Daniel Kinderman, a political scientist at the University of Delaware, shares insight into his research on politics and business

ZEIT Germany: Mr. Kinderman, your research explores how German entrepreneurs are standing up to far-right populism. Why don’t you focus on American companies instead?

Daniel Kinderman: Of course, the current political situation in the United States is extremely dangerous for liberal democracy. During the election campaign of 2016, many entrepreneurs supported Hillary Clinton, but the winds have changed. With his tax gifts, Donald Trump has bought the friendship of many US entrepreneurs. In Germany, things are still quite different, with many entrepreneurs positioning themselves against the far-right political party Alternative for Germany (AfD). That development made me curious.

ZEIT Germany: How did you set about discovering their motives?

Kinderman: During extended research visits in Germany in 2017, 2018, and 2019, I talked to many entrepreneurs and with representatives of three federal and regional industry associations. In the Black Forest of southwestern Germany, the Wirtschaftsverband Industrieller Unternehmen Baden (Business Association of Industrial Enterprises Baden) had launched a campaign in 2017 to dissuade employees and the broader local populace from voting for the AfD. They advertised in local newspapers, gave speeches, and handed out flyers. Campaign supporters also posted and commented on social media. I interviewed several leading businesspeople involved in this campaign. All of them agreed that protectionism or a collapse of the global liberal market order would be extremely damaging, and potentially catastrophic for their companies.

ZEIT Germany: Why are these entrepreneurs so involved?



Kinderman: On the one hand, they’re motivated by material interests. These entrepreneurs are very dependent on exports and are afraid that their businesses could struggle if nationalism continues to mount. But the entrepreneurs’ personal values also play a role. They want to assume responsibility at a time when politicians alone can no longer do the job. Many of my interview partners also recalled the Nazi era and said that they feel a historical responsibility to stand up against right-wing radicalism.

ZEIT Germany: Even if they lose customers in the process?

Kinderman: Indeed, companies are more cautious if they are very dependent on AfD supporters who purchase goods or services from them. German car manufacturers, for example, have hardly raised their voices at all against the populists so far. Among the entrepreneurs who have become active, business interests and values have not been in conflict.

ZEIT Germany: Are personal values really what’s driving these businesspeople to speak out, or can some prospect of economic advantage be derived from their activism?

"Economy for an open Saxony is becoming more and more active in the local workforce"

Kinderman: In most cases, material interests are a necessary condition for engagement, but not the only one. Most businesspeople who are committed to fighting right-wing populism also expect economic benefits to stem from their engagement ...

ZEIT Germany: ... though certainly not all entrepreneurs who would benefit from fighting the far-right get involved ...

Kinderman: That is true. Germany’s economy is not only dependent on exports but also on skilled workers and, in the long run, on immigration to fill the skills gap. So actually, many more entrepreneurs would have to speak out against nationalism than have so far. But there are a lot of free riders who prefer to have others do the fighting for an open society while they shy away from the effort. This is a typical problem in any collective action, however. Individuals can benefit from a group effort without contributing anything themselves.