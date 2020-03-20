How coworking culture is turning Hamburg into a decidedly startup-friendly city

The first thing Felix Brüggemann liked about Mindspace, the global coworking boutique, was the comfortable leather sofa he sank into after climbing up the grand staircase from the ground floor.

The second thing he liked about it was right outside: downtown Hamburg. He could see it through the big industrial windows of the 1904 building. The heart of the city was within easy reach here, literally a five-minute walk away. It was just across the street from the commuter rail, not very far from the airport, and less than a kilometer away from a vast, bustling port along the Elbe river.

That was back in 2017, on an initial visit to the Mindspace quarters in Hamburg’s Altes Klöpperhaus. The Tel Aviv-based group had just opened its first location outside of Israel in the historic building, and Brüggemann and his colleagues were scouting for a central, affordable workspace for jetlite, their burgeoning aviation startup.

Today, the 34-year-old chief financial officer is a model Mindspace citizen. He can brainstorm with his team in a dedicated workspace on the third floor and network in the communal kitchen one floor down – with everybody from single-person startups to managers of the largest German corporations. He even DJs at Mindspace in his free time. (The biggest gig was the Christmas party last December, with almost 600 guests.) All the while, he’s helping one of Hamburg’s hottest startups grow even hotter.

Hamburg? Yes! The city is shedding its reputa-tion as the exclusive realm of sobersided businessmen and bankers in blue blazers, yellow ties, and tassel leather shoes – and the wood-paneled boardrooms that served as their native habitat. After all, the port city of 1.8 million has street cred, too. Back in the early 1960s, the Beatles played from nightclub to nightclub in the rough-and-tumble St. Pauli district before taking the world by storm.

Today, that spirit is helping Hamburg reinvent itself yet again. Brüggemann and his team are just part of a growing group of young professionals bringing a new vibe to the city as it innovates and evolves. Hamburg is shifting away from its traditional mercantile, Hanseatic roots to embrace its future as an innovation hub with global connections.

The Elbe river is home. © Jakob Börner

In many ways, coworking is to thank for this development. Over the past decade, offerings have sprung up all around town, allowing small, new companies to set up shop on a budget right in the middle of it all – despite the astronomical cost of real estate in one of Germany’s richest cities.

This trend has been driven by digitization, which makes it possible to work anywhere as long as the Wi-Fi is reliable. Early on, coworking spaces were simply a contact point for freelancers working in fields like design, copywriting, and IT. But more and more companies are booking them in order to network with and profit from the know-how of young hipsters. Niche establishments are sprouting up across the country, too. There are spaces solely for lawyers and solely for fintechs; other centers cater to members of the LGBTQ community. All of these spaces make a common promise to members: You will meet people here, and they will be useful to you.

Hamburg has 40 major spaces, according to coworking guide, a comparison platform for coworking spaces in Germany. Five new spaces have opened in the past year alone. So Hamburg’s particular appeal is no longer a well-kept secret. When Dan Zakai, Mindspace’s managing director and co-founder, was scouting for the group’s first-ever location outside of Israel, he didn’t choose a coworking hotspot like New York or San Francisco. He chose Hamburg. Berlin followed soon after, and today Mindspace is in 15 cities throughout Israel, Europe, and the United States.

In market research, Zakai and his colleagues sensed a groundswell change in Hamburg. "We saw a wider move toward innovation and the desire to build something new," he explains. This spark was coming just as much from big business as it was from the startup world. Even the city’s mayor contributed to that spirit of change, encouraging the foundation of the Hamburgische Investitions- und Förderbank to assist innovation with financing and other support programs. All this worked in Mindspace’s favor. "A lot of businesses, large companies, innovative companies came right in" after the opening in 2017, Zakai recalls.