Staff at a Berlin startup discuss the delights and dangers of working in a multicultural environment

"I don’t even know what you’re talking about," Sascha Kohnke says in that deadpan, straightforward manner for which Germans are so well known. Everyone else in the room laughs at what the German software engineer has just said.

What’s so funny? Eight of Kohnke’s fellow team members sitting in the conference room of Berlin startup Caterwings have just been talking about exactly this – German directness – and how they had to get used to it when they first started working in the country. And Kohnke has just inadvertently proven the point.

Such are the joys and cultural complexities of communication at a multinational, multilingual startup in the middle of Berlin. The team at Caterwings, a company that matches businesses with potential caterers, is as diverse as the meals it provides to workplaces in seven countries.

The business currently employs about seventy staff members from 11 different countries at its four European offices. They come from all over, including Egypt, India, Australia, New Zealand, Lithuania, Poland, and Switzerland.

Through various mergers and buyouts, the business has expanded well beyond Germany and is on its way to becoming a European leader in its sector. The company really needs international staff to pull it off, says chief executive officer Adrian Frenzel. "We do less than 20 percent of our overall business in Germany, and if you want to be global, you can’t just have German speakers," he explains. "So we really like to bring in other nationalities."

On this particular morning, members of the Berlin team have gathered in the conference room to discuss what that policy means for everyday office life. The table around which they’re gathered is loaded with tasty snacks.

They all agree that the most obvious roadblock for many foreign staffers is language. That’s even though the company’s official language is English. Still, German-speaking staff have to be careful, says Sidney Francois, global head of product. "We have to pay more attention than the others to make sure we don’t switch back into our native tongue," says the Swiss national. Otherwise, colleagues who aren’t fluent in German "can get frustrated," he explains.

There are more subtle cultural differences, too, such as that German penchant for directness. "It’s good to get to the point," says Tiahn Wetzler, the startup’s senior content manager, who is originally from Sydney, Australia. "But sometimes I think it might be positive to have a slightly softer touch." Wetzler gives a concrete example: "In Australia, if you want to criticize the work somebody did, you might blanket that by saying something like, ‘Hey, I know you’ve been working really hard lately, but …’ Germans tend to be more direct about it. They don’t realize you might be offended."

English speakers tend to be less earnest in their conversations, Francois notes. Like when people casually ask how you are. "Well, why should I ask somebody how they are when I don’t even know them?" counters Kohnke, once again demonstrating that German directness his colleagues have been laughing about. "It could lead to a conversation I don’t want to have."

What about that other, often problematic intra-office challenge: humor? This time, an Italian staff member makes everyone laugh.